Mark Leofe Capayas
Car Of The Day: 2010 Lamborghini Murcielago LP670-4 SuperVeloce

Unveiled at the 2009 Geneva Motor Show, the Murcielago LP670-4 SV represented a remarkable evolution from the Murcielago LP640. The 6.5L V-12 engine now delivered an impressive 661 HP, achieved through enhancements to the intake system and valve timing.

This power surge enabled the Murcielago to accelerate from 0-60 MPH in just over 3 seconds, reach 100 MPH in about 7 seconds, complete the quarter-mile in just over 10 seconds at around 130 MPH, and attain a top speed in the range of 209 to 213 MPH.

The substantial Aeropack wing on the rear significantly influenced the SV’s top speed, sacrificing some speed but providing crucial rear downforce and grip comparable to Super Glue. The engineering brilliance extended to extensive weight-saving measures, incorporating numerous carbon fiber components both inside and outside, and favoring Alcantara over leather in the interior for its lighter weight.

Ultimately, the LP670-4 SV weighed over 200 pounds less than the LP640 and exhibited a more than 20% increase in aerodynamic downforce.

Photo Source: Bring A Trailer

