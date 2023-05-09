Car Of The Day: 1999 Ferrari F333 SP

Ferrari’s history is based on its successful motorsport heritage, with Scuderia Ferrari being the oldest and most successful team in Formula 1. However, Ferrari’s first motorsport dominance was in sportscar racing before Formula 1, winning 14 World Sportscar Championships, 8 Le Mans victories, 8 Mille Miglia wins, and 8 triumphs at the Targa Florio. Ferrari returned to sports car racing with the Ferrari 333 SP in 1993, after a 20-year absence.

The car was designed for the open-cockpit World Sports Car class, and Ferrari collaborated with Dallara Automobili and Michelotto for its development. The 333 SP won five out of seven IMSA rounds in 1994 and secured victory in the Sebring 12 Hours and both IMSA titles in 1995. Its finest hour was winning the 1998 Daytona 24 Hours, delivering Ferrari’s first win in the event since 1967. The 333 SP won over 50 races and 12 major championships before retiring in 2002, marking Ferrari’s final prototype sports racing car.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s