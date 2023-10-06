Car Of The Day: 1995 Porsche 911 GT2 Race Car

Developed by Porsche to fulfill FIA GT racing homologation requirements, the 993 GT2 was derived from the 993 Turbo. It featured a rear-wheel drive layout, an alloy rear subframe with a double-wishbone suspension setup, riveted fender flares, an aluminum hood and doors, and a distinctive “banana” biplane rear wing. Factory weight-saving measures resulted in the car weighing approximately 485 pounds less than the standard 993 Turbo.

This 1995 Porsche 911 GT2, commissioned by Jochen Rohr, is said to be the first example prepared for competition by Porsche’s racing department. Initially raced at the 1995 24 Hours of Daytona, where drivers Rohr, David Murry, Bernd Mayländer, and Hurley Haywood secured a second-in-class and fourth overall finish, the car later competed in SCCA events at Phoenix, Mosport, Lime Rock, Road America, Trois-Rivières, and Sears Point before being retired due to a crash at the 1996 24 Hours of Daytona.

Following repairs in 1997, the car now sports a yellow exterior with #2 Exxon/Jochen Rohr livery, complemented by a stripped interior featuring a single Momo Corse racing seat trimmed in red cloth. Power is delivered by a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter Mezger flat-six paired with a six-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential.

Source: Bring A Trailer