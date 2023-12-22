Car Of The Day: 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0

The 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0 stands as the ultimate evolution of the naturally aspirated Porsche 911 designed for competitive purposes. It integrates insights gleaned from its predecessors in the 911 lineage and incorporates features reminiscent of the dominant Porsche 917.

In its street configuration, the 3.0-liter six was a marginally detuned iteration of the 1973 RSR powerplant, now featuring an aluminum crankcase instead of magnesium. Generating 230 horsepower at 6200 rpm, it marked the first 911 with a 9.8:1 compression ratio, necessitating the use of premium fuel. Power was transmitted to the rear wheels through a manual five-speed transaxle equipped with a limited slip differential.

Despite a wider running gear and a less aerodynamic body, the RS 3.0’s top speed marginally surpassed that of the RS 2.7. The additional horsepower from the 3.0-liter engine rendered the 1974 RS remarkably swift, achieving 0 to 62 mph in just 5.2 seconds.

Porsche produced only fifty-five units of the 911 Carrera RS 3.0. The majority served their original owners effectively in Group 3 competitions, with only a handful finding their way to enthusiasts who experienced them as some of the most thrilling and dynamic road cars ever manufactured.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s