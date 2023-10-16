Car Of The Day: 1971 Ferrari 365 GTC/4

Unveiled at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show, the 365 GTC/4, a rare model with limited production, shared the platform with the iconic “Daytona.” It utilized an identical chassis and a wet-sump version of the Daytona’s 4,390cc V12, producing slightly less power at 320bhp, paired with a conventional five-speed gearbox. The modified cylinder head accommodated horizontal carburettors, allowing Pininfarina to achieve an elegant and low bonnet line, described by Road & Track as “discreet, sober, and elegant.”

Distinguished by its refinement and ease of driving compared to the hefty Daytona, the 365 GTC/4 featured ZF power steering and power-assisted brakes as standard. Optional air conditioning and a luxurious interior, equipped with individual folding seats in the front and booster seats in the rear, enhanced its appeal. Despite its sophistication, the 365 GTC/4 didn’t surpass competitors in raw performance, clocking less than 16 seconds for a standing start to 400m and reaching a top speed of over 240 km/h.

Production ceased in October 1972, with only 500 units manufactured, adding to its allure as a particularly coveted model today.

