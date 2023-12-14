Car Of The Day: 1959 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder

While the 250 GT was primarily a racing car, it did spawn a line of desirable road-going models, too. In 1959, Ferrari debuted the shorter California Spyder on their stiffer short wheelbase (SWB) chassis. These cars were superior as they had disc brakes, a more powerful engine, and less bulk. Like the LWB model that preceded it, the SWB benefited from a competition-bred chassis and engine.

Sharing its drive train with the legendary 250 GT that won the Tour de France, the California Spyder was a car to get excited about. It had the same 140 mph performance and the same competition chassis as the Ferraris lapping the race tracks. Therefore, it only made sense to equip some examples with competition engines and aluminum bodywork to race at Le Mans and Sebring. These Spyder Competiziones did well in the GT class and tied all California Spyders to a sporting pedigree.

It most famously made a cameo appearance in the cult-classic movie, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – a 1986 American comedy film written, produced, and directed by John Hughes. These days, there’d be no argument in saying that the Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder SWB ranks alongside fellow 250 compatriots – the GTO and Testa Rossa – as one of the most sought after Ferraris of all time.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s