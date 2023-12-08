Car Of The Day: 1925 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix

The Type 35 Bugatti was unveiled in 1924, with a long hood, and a 2.0 litre inline-8 engine that produced 90 hp. The Type 35 was renowned for its featherweight chassis and low center of gravity. These factors combined made these relatively diminutive GP cars extremely maneuverable, especially on short tracks.

Fast-forward a few years and the Bugatti company introduced the Type 35C with an improved engine giving out greater horsepower. Although Ettore Bugatti favored the naturally aspirated engines, the Type 35C was given a Roots-Type supercharger which lifted the power to an astonishing 128 horsepower.

As a result of the engine modifications, the Type 35C was not only light and agile, but also unbelievably powerful. To make sure the new supercharger fitted in with the overall aesthetics of the engine compartment, Bugatti had it designed especially.

A glorious work of art from the Grand Prix racing age, the 35C is irreplaceable. Light, fast and strong, yet elegant, it is one of the most revered racing cars till date. Of note, the 35C had success at the French Grand Prix in 1928 at Saint-Gaudens, and Pau in 1930. Today, it has become a legend in the world of motor sports, and deservedly so.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s