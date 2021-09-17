Callaway Corvette and Panoz AIV Roadster at Collecting Cars

Collecting Cars just introduced a 1988 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway Twin Turbo Aerobody in their auction platform. They also introduced a 1999 Panoz AIV Roadster 10th Anniversary Edition.

Callaway Corvette

The Callaway is a powerful, fourth generation Corvette. It is equipped with a 350ci (5.7-liter) twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is capable of sending 390hp and 570lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels using a four-speed manual gearbox.

Callaway Corvette

It has a dark purple finish, with a special 17-inch alloy wheels with matching Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tires. It also sports a gray leather interior matched with a digital dashboard and electrically adjustable seats.

The example also sports original Callaway wheels, the Callaway twin turbocharger conversion, and the rare AeroBody package. The configuration received national praise on the legendary “Callaway Sledgehammer”.

1999 Panoz AIV Roadster 10th Anniversary Edition – Supercharged

Meanwhile, the Panoz is an extremely rare offer. One of only 10 AIV Roadsters were ever produced as it was made as part of the 10th Anniversary Edition. And only three of the AIV cars had a Kenny Bell supercharged version of the 4.6-liter V8 from the Mustang SVT Cobra straight from the factory. It is also equipped with a five-speed Borg Warner T45 manual gearbox.

1999 Panoz AIV Roadster 10th Anniversary Edition – Supercharged

The Panoz also have an AIV (Aluminum Intensive Vehicle) designation meaning that it is made from 70% aluminum including its chassis and frame that has a central backbone. This equates to a total weight of only 2500lb.

The Panoz was given a titanium gray finish and a blue leather interior and sport seats. The blue leather extends to the dashboard, door cards, and center console. The center console was also given carbon-fiber trim inlays.