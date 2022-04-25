Bugatti Revealed Two More Bespoke Sur Mesure Creations Inspired By Light (With Photo Gallery)

The Molsheim Atelier will never release a hyper sports car that is identical to another. This came about as their answer to the ever-growing customer demand for personalized Bugatti automobiles.

Recently, there has been a growing number of cars with new carbon fiber finishes, luxuriously embroidered leather, and hand-painted motifs, mainly due to the close collaboration between the Sur Mesure team and Bugatti customers.

To highlight their capability to customize their hyper sports cars, Bugatti recently unveiled two new models that were given the full Sur Mesure treatment, a Chiron Super Sport and a Chiron Pur Sport that were given the intricate hand-painted “Vagues de Lumière” paintwork.

The way the light reflects on the designed body panels of the hyper sports cars continues to be their inspiration. The naturally occurring shapes and patterns that emerge from the hyper sports cars are simply striking, be it under a vibrant light tunnel in the Atelier while going through an extensive paint quality inspection, or while it is under the dappled light of the sun shining through the palm tree branches.

Another detail that stands out is that each paint finish is unique to every vehicle and no two paint finish is identical.

One of the first Chiron Super Sport units that will be delivered to its new owner takes its inspiration from this unique source. From a California Blue finish as the base, the “Vagues de Lumiêre” is hand-painted and enveloped by light-sculptured lines in Arancia Mira that is applied throughout several weeks.

At the owner’s request, the horseshoe grill of the hyper sports car proudly display the number 38. Additional details like the Arancia Mira magnesium wheels and engine bay lettering were added. The Arancia Mira theme can also be seen in the luxurious, leather-filled cabin. The Chiron Super Sport was designed for effortless cross-continental journeys in opulent luxury. It is the ultimate Gran Turismo, as it can easily main its top speed of 440 kph due to its unique longtail silhouette.

The Chiron Pur Sport will also be released from the Atelier. It has its own unique light-inspired hand-painted artwork. It features exposed Blue Carbon bodywork encircled by Nocturne stripes. The Tricolor – the national flag of France – is seen on the rear wing end plates, while the number “9” is painted on the horseshoe grill at the front of the hyper sports car in French Racing Blue.

Bugatti Vagues de Lumiere

The Chiron Pur Sport is the most agile Bugatti every created thanks to its high downforce bodywork and modified powertrain that provides optimum acceleration. The bond between the driver and the road is unbreakable, and it is in its element when driven through narrow mountain roads.

It takes around five weeks to complete the intricate process of creating these truly extraordinary paint schemes. It starts with the creation of a number of 2D shapes. They are then applied to the 3D surfaces of the car with extreme precision up to the last millimeters. The craftspeople of Bugatti then hand-paint layer upon layer of contrasting color to create a deep color pattern that produces the illusion of light reflection. Once complete, layers of clearcoat are used to secure the paint.

In 2011, in partnership with the Königliche Porzellan-Manufaktur Berlin, Bugatti announced the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport L’Or Blanc. Hand-painted lines in a powerful Blue shade were drawn on the sweeping curves of the Veyron to recreate the way the natural reflections on the bodysheel “flow” over the car.

In 2019, another automobile was designed taking their inspiration from natural light, the Chiron Zebra 1 of 1, it has a unique Titanic Blue and Gunpowder Grey paint finish that took more than three weeks to complete.

President of Bugatti Chirstophe Piochon shared, “The ‘Vague de Lumiére’ paintwork applied to these two examples of our hyper sports cars embodies Bugatti’s fundamental philosophies; craftsmanship, innovation and heritage. We are always striving to enhance the Bugatti customer experience, from point of enquiry through to final handover and aftersales services, to levels never before offered in the automotive world. I’m truly excited to witness what our customers, alongside the Sur Mesure team, create in the years to come”.

Bugatti Vagues de Lumiere

The Sur Mesure Experience

Sur Mesure means “tailored”. Bugatti Sur Mesure builds on the foundation of coachbuilding, paint finishes, handcrafted interiors, embroidery and bodywork, created through the expert hands of their designers and engineers. It is a completely new program that was created to answer the ever growing demand by customers for completely bespoke designs, finishes, and materials.

As part of the official program, customers will be guided through all the options and possibilities that is being offered through the one-to-one support provided by the Bugatti Sur Mesure Team.

The number of exterior colors and leathers finishes in configurating a Bugatti is already practically limitless. Those who wants to take things further, however, Bugatti Sur Mesure is the answer. Clients can enjoy this try unique experience of creating a unique work of art in the form of an automobile. Bugatti Sur Mesure clients will then receive the full Molsheim experience, from the initial design concept, to vehicle production, and final delivery.