Bricklin SV-1: The Other Gullwing

I saw my first Bricklin in 1974. Lit up under the Southern California sun, a local specialty dealership was featuring this gleaming Safety Orange plasticized wedge of sharp cheddar cheese. I was immediately drawn to it. I’d already spent months daydreaming in math class about becoming a car designer and possibly building my own sports car, so Malcolm Bricklin added some much-needed swagger to my vision. The Bricklin was sexy, macho, and advertised in Playboy Magazine. Young rebels with advertising jobs, disco moves, and waterbeds bought Bricklins. Long before this image became comedy gold, it was hip to wear suede, grow a mustache, and smoke Camels. I wanted a Bricklin, mostly for the lifestyle but also because I believed an American independent car manufacturer deserved to succeed.

Seven years later, when the price of used Bricklin’s came down to a manageable range for a college grunt, I purchased a safety green AMC powered 1974 Bricklin. The amount of fun I had as a college student with this car is an entire article in itself. Suffice it to say, I spent a fair amount of time cruising the Pacific Coast Highway wearing my Members Only jacket and Ray Ban sunglasses rocking to the Doobie Brothers.

Often wrongly dismissed as a kit car, the Bricklin was a fully developed and tested production automobile. To keep this in perspective, at that time, no post war American independent startup had successfully launched a production sports car built from the ground up. Shelby and Darrin both relied on an existing multi-million-dollar D.O.T.-approved chassis or existing car for their platforms. Only Tucker, 30 years earlier, had developed their own platform. To accomplish this impressive engineering challenge, Bricklin wrangled some of the best independent automotive talent in the industry to develop the SV1 (Safety Vehicle 1). All this on a shoestring budget and plenty of salesmanship to bring the dream to the assembly line.

Structural features included a built-in roll bar, side impact protection, and absorbing front/rear bumpers. At a time when large steel cars struggled to meet safety standards, the fiberglass Bricklin exceeded many safety standards of the day. Because of the unique composite bonded acrylic color-impregnated fiberglass body panels, the Bricklin came in just five designated colors: White (the most popular), tan, green, orange, and red. All cars were built with molded textured black lower body panels. Although it was an American car, the manufacturing plant was in New Brunswick, Canada, a feature Canadians politely enjoy bragging about

When first launched in 1974, the Bricklin was a success. Particularly considering it came out during the fuel crisis, oil embargos, mounting Federal Highway and emissions restrictions, and was pitted against substantial competition from the Datsun 240Z (half the price of a Bricklin). There was even one purchased for police duty in Scottsdale, AZ.

Even though the press was positive, production quality was lacking, parts warped, and colors faded. Just two years after launch, sales dwindled with a handful sold in 1976. After selling 2,906 cars, Bricklin called it quits. While these numbers pale in comparison to industry juggernauts, it’s a remarkable feat considering pioneers today with buckets full of VC money and complex computer systems struggle to sell a tenth of what Bricklin did without so much as a fax machine.

Evaluating the Bricklin from a design perspective, it’s important to consider several factors. Malcolm Bricklin was light on funds but big on salesmanship. After some years of missteps and six-cylinder prototypes, Herb Grasse stepped in to take the design helm. Grasse, having worked as a car designer at Ford, Chrysler, and as Chief Designer for Nissan Australia, knew his way around cars. As the design director for Bricklin, Grasseand the team revised the direction for the Bricklin with production efficiency in mind. Grasse, however, a natural at capturing engaging ideas, understood that the Bricklin needed to be dynamic and captivating. With little budget and sparse resources to build versions or take time to revise, Grasse had to hit a home run with the first pitch. Looking at early models of the Bricklin, it’s clear he and his team accomplished that in a remarkably short time.

The Bricklin design carries thematic elements of early 1970s wedge or “folded paper” designs to a very satisfying visual conclusion. Unlike the more angular cars of the period, the Bricklin uses a traditional curved front fender line over the front wheel, but Grasse pulled that crown further back towards to cowl, drawing the eye towards the rear of the car, dramatically increasing the visual impact of the angled windshield and fastback roofline. Linear elements are softened by dynamic angles and slight crown including the hood bulge, molded fender flares, and molded in faux louvers. Remember too that these parts had to all come out of a mold that could not have any holes or exterior parts to interrupt the color-impregnating process. Look closely…there is no trim on a Bricklin. No chrome, no aluminum garnish, no polished stainless steel. The various minimal emblems are glued to the body, the side windows are recessed, and black rubber trim surrounds the front and rear glass. And those taillights? Experts of Italian cars will notice they are also used on Maseratis and Panteras.

Proportionally the Bricklin has a trim appearance, thinned down by the black lower body section and tall side windows. Offering side impact protection and high sills, the small side windows angle upward to the rear of the car further accentuating the forward angle and minimal frontal area. The overall form of the Bricklind delivers a more balanced two box configuration. Compared to the 1974 or 1975 Corvette, the body lines are simple, clean, and unadorned by fussy trim. With no corporate history to lean on, Grasse had a clean slate to work with and his team took advantage of the opportunity to develop something completely new.

Looking at the details of a Bricklin, it’s clear that Grasse was clever without being stingy. Best of all, because the design and development team had to work quickly. A large part of the successful Bricklin aesthetic is due to it having quickly evolved unencumbered by corporate ruminations, committee machinations, or suffering garish optional add-ons. Interestingly, the lack of chrome and use of black trim would become more popularly used in the late 80s and early 1990s by nearly all major car manufacturers looking for both cost and weight savings but also to improve aerodynamics.

Though it is estimated that more than half of Bricklin’s production has been lost to neglect, rust, and parting out, strong club support remains for these advanced and important American cars. Innovative at the time, the Bricklin continues to capture the hearts and minds of a new generation seeking a unique and exciting sports car.