Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction Top Lot is a Mercedes S-Type

Last August 13, Bonhams held the Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction where a Supercharged pre-war Mercedes Sports car went above and beyond its pre-auction estimate of $3,000,000 to $4,000,000 and was sold for an impressive $5,395,000. The successful sale had bidders all over the world participating, getting more than 800 bidders from 38 countries. Overall, the auction was able to report a total sale of almost $37 million and have an 89% sell-through rate.

The 1928 Mercedes-Benz 26/120/180 S-Type Supercharged Sports Tourer comes from more than 50 years of private family ownership. It has a reputation for being the ‘acme of motor car perfection’. From 1927 to 1930, Ferdinand Porsche engineered 146 units of the flagship automobile, of which the example was one.

Bonhams Group Motoring Director Rupert Banner described the example as “one of the legendary cars, far ahead of others of its time.” Bidders all over the world competed fiercely for the S-Type with bids coming in from the phones, online, and in the saleroom.

In 1964, the vendor’s father bought the incredible car ‘sight unseen’ for $15,000. After four years, an extensive restoration was commissioned, giving the example a unique two-tone color scheme that it would keep for fifty years. At the time, it went on ‘school runs’, claimed victory in prestigious concours and even competed in road rallies. In 2015, it was entered in the Colorado Grand.

In 2016, the example was handed down to his children, who then decided to repaint the example with a striking raven finish, with the copper brake drums and chrome accessories serving as accents. The Bonhams’ Quail Lodge Auction was the first time that the example was shown in public with its new finish.

Bonhams Head of US Motoring Jakob Greisen shared, “We were delighted to have returned to Monterey Week and to have welcomed our clients back to our sale room. We are thrilled and proud of these results which prove there is nothing like a live auction.”

Two automobiles from the Art Deco era were a far second and third. The stunning two-toned 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Record Sport Cabriolet Décapotable fetched $1,875,000. Only four units were given a Figoni et Falaschi bodywork. In 2006, Bonhams also put the example on the block. After fifteen years, the Talbot-Lago was sold for four and a half times its 2006 price.

Another impressive sale was the 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Cabriolet, coachwork by Carrozzeria Ghia. The matching numbers 1952 Geneva and Torino Auto Show car was sold for $1,820,000 and is Ferrari-Classiche Red Book certified.

A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe also got an impressive result, selling for $1,710,000 which is a nice number for a non-Rudge wheel Gullwing. The example was delivered new to Southern California and from 1979-2019, it has been in long-term single-family ownership spanning 40 years. Steve Marx and Hjeltness Restoration did the restoration works and maintenance on the example.

A four-vehicle Tom Hanks Collection had a 100% sell-through rate led by the 1992 33ft Airstream Model 34 Limited Excella Travel Trailer ordered new by the actor to his own specification and signed by him. The example was sold for $235,200. His customized, fully restored (and also autographed) 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser was sold for $123,000. The 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty pick-up which normally towed the Airstream to a lot of different movie locations was sold for $84,000. Last but not least is the 2015 Tesla Model S P85D that sold for $67,200.

The event also had four new World Records namely:

The 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S which was sold for $654,000 a new World Record for a 993 Turbo S.

A 1974 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 TT 12 which fetched a price of $1,677,000 a new record for a Tipo 33 Alfa.

A 1934 Riley MPH Sports Two-Seater which sold for $967,500 set a new World Record for a Riley, effectively beating the previous record that Bonhams also set for a Riley at the Amelia Island auction in 2016.

A new World Record for the Marque was set by a C1928 Pedroso Roadster which was sold for $296,500.

On October 1, Bonhams Motoring is scheduled to hold their upcoming Audrain Newport Auction in Newport, Rhode Island and the renowned auction house is inviting consignments. Based on the Motor Week’s theme of History, Luxury, & Sport, Bonhams will be offering exclusive boutique selection of collector’s motorcars.

For those interested to consign their vehicles, they can receive a complimentary appraisal by contacting motors.us@bonhams.com or call +1 (415) 480 9028 for those in the West Coast and +1 (917) 340 9652 for those in the East Coast.

