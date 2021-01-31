Rare BMW 507 the Highest Sale at Bonhams 2021 Scottsdale Auction

Bonhams 2021 Scottsdale Auction was their first sale for the year and was held on 21 January at the Westin Kierland Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona.

The auction utilized a Live and Online format that was launched in 2020 as a response to the COVID 19 pandemic. The day displayed strong bidding with a robust sell-through rate of 78 percent.

The highest selling vehicle for the auction was a 1959 507 Series II Roadster which reached a price of US$1,809,000 following an exciting bidding battle.

The top 10 Results for the 2021 Bonhams Scottsdale auction are as follows:

1959 BMW 507 Series II Roadster

Sale Price: $ 1,809,000

The 507 was BMW’s 1950s iconic sports car which was designed by the famous Count Graf von Goertz. Only 253 cars were sold with famous owners being Elvis Presley and the Aga Khan.

The example sold was furnished with a remarkably rare and original Becker Mexico Radio and has resided in the United States since new.

507 chassis number 70205 appears to have undergone a factory replacement engine early in its life as the engine block displays no engine number. However, the engine block is stamped ‘150 PS’ indicating 150 HP, the proper engine rating for the BMW 507.

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SC Roadster

Sale Price: $698,000

Only 200 examples of the 300Sc were produced with the surviving examples being rare and well sought after, especially the Roadster as only 53 were made.

The purchase of this elite automobile was reserved to the affluent with film stars such as Cary Grant and Gary Cooper owning the Mercedes-Benz 300SC Roadster.

Almost 25 years ago the Mercedes obtained a restoration bring it to the magnificent condition seen today.

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante

Sale Price: $538,500

This Aston Martin is the very first of only 99 examples built. It was constructed in December 2017 and delivered brand-new to New York in January 2018.

The vehicle is finished in BMW Orient Blue and matched with Centenary Saddle Tan leather. Both of these are Q Options adding aproximately $22,000 to the car price.

The interior is fitted wit bespoke seats, walnut facia and an Aston Martin One-77 steering wheel.

Alfa Romeo-Based 6C 2300 Monza Replica

Sale Price: $406,500

This striking Alfa Romeo-powered tribute to the iconic Monza was built many years ago.

The consigner while in the UK came into possession a number of vintage Alfa Romeo components and took it upon himself to construct a car from the parts.

The construction took the consigner on a 4-year journey of finding additional components from over fourteen countries.

Runge RS010

Sale Price: $240,800

The one-off Runge RS010 that was sold was designed and created between 2017 and 2019.

It is constructed with a full steel tube frame and contains a 2.3-liter, 195-horsepower flat-four mid-mounted engine.

A four-speed “Longbox” transmission is mated to the engine and provides an 80 mph cruising speed in the fourth gear.

1955 Arnolt-Bristol Bolide

Sale Price: $224,000

1966 Jaguar E-Type Series I 4.2 Coupe

Sale Price: $218,400

1954 Fiat 1100/103 Turismo Velcoe Charmant Coupe

Sale Price: $190,400

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

Sale Price: $184,800

1968 Lamborghini 400GT Islero 2+2

Sale Price: $183,680

Further information regarding Bonhams 2021 Scottsdale Auction can be found at Bonhams.

[Source: Bonhams]