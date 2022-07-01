Auction: 2012 Lexus LFA And 2019 Lexus LC500 Coupe

A very rare Lexus LFA coupe is definitely the highlight of Shannons Timed Online Winter Auction that will run from August 2 to 9.

Co-developed by Yamaha exclusively for the LFA, the Lexus LFA is powered by a hand-built 4.8-liter V10 engine that procures 412kW/480Nm. It is matched to a six-speed automated manual gearbox. The engine has a redline of 9500rpm which can be reached from idle in just 0.6 seconds. It is interesting to note that the V10 engine of the LFA is smaller than some V8 engines and weight just as much as a V6.

For enthusiasts, one of the best things about the LFA engine is its soundtrack at full revs which has been compared to a V10 Formula One racing car.

The LFA was created as a global icon for the Lexus brand. In the late 2010, they started production of the LFA at only 20 units a month. By the time production ceased in 2013, Lexus produced roughly 500 LFAs for the world market, reportedly losing money on each car. Lexus claimed that the A in the LFA moniker meant ‘Apex’ of the LF model line.

The Lexus LFA had a Pearl White finish matched with a red and black leather interior with Alcantara and carbon fiber highlights. Other interior features include remote-touch controller interface for the 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, and every other power-assisted luxury. The LFA came with a couple of Tumi suitcases that was custom designed to perfectly fit the LFA interior. Each suitcase was inscribed with the car’s VIN.

In 2013, the LFA was delivered new by Lexus of Blackburn to its first and only Melbourne-based owner. They have served the car since delivery.

Jeremy Clarkson, former Top Gear host, gave the ultimate praise to the LFA simply stating that it was “exquisite” and “the best car I have ever driven.” The best part of this lot is that it is practically brand new with only 5,180 km showing on its odometer when it was catalogued.

Presented in as-new condition all throughout, it is not known when another LFA will be available in the market. It has an almost perfect combination of having low-mileage, well-maintained, one-owner, and practically brand new. It is estimated to be at the $1 million to $1.3 million range.

2019 Lexus LC500 Coupe

As the LFA had a very limited run, the closest model to the LFA that Lexus has released is the Lexus LC500 coupe which is also currently on offer at Shannons Timed Onlin Winter Auction.

Under the hood of the 2019 Lexus LC500 coupe is a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that can produce 315 kW at 7100 rpm. The LC500 is also the first car in the world that was equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in only 4.7 seconds, with a recorded top speed of 270 kph.

In 2016, it made its debut at the Detroit motor show where it had a very strong resemblance to the LFA.

As standard, it is equipped with a Mark Levinson stereo system, a head-up display, 10.3-inch display, proximity key door opening, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery with heated front seats, LED headlights, and stainless steel pedals.

This example was also given the optional ‘Enhancement Pack’ which included a carbon roof, dynamic rear wheel steering, and active rear spoiler.

At the time of cataloguing, the 2019 Lexus LC500 coupe had a mileage of 54,000 km. It is estimated at $130,000 to $150,000.