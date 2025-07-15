Ashley Freiberg Joins AE Victory Racing

AE Victory Racing and team founder Erin Vogel are thrilled to announce that professional driver Ashley Freiberg will join the AE Victory Racing (AEVR) roster for the remainder of the 2025 World Racing League (WRL) season. Freiberg steps into the seat as a more permanent fill-in for Vogel, who has transitioned away from driving duties to focus on team leadership and long-term growth.

Freiberg, currently competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America with Kellymoss, brings with her an extensive background in professional racing and a long-standing friendship with Vogel, rooted in competition and camaraderie. Their collaboration is a natural fit, both on and off the track.

“Ashley has been someone I’ve admired for a long time, not just as a driver, but for the professionalism and leadership she brings to everything she does,” said Vogel. “We’ve spoken often about our mutual mission to develop more female talent into the professional ranks, and having her on board is a huge step forward for AE Victory Racing.”

Earlier this year, Freiberg supported Vogel during AEVR’s pre-season driver shootout, helping evaluate and coach emerging talent. Her strategic insight and communication skills left a lasting impression. “She’s such a pro,” Vogel said. “What stood out wasn’t just her experience, but her mindset, strategy and mental preparedness. She brought a level of focus and clarity that raised the bar for everyone in the room.”

Freiberg, who was also excited by the shootout experience, says the mission of AE Victory Racing aligns with her own evolving goals. “I really want to continue expanding my own career and skills, and the real-world coaching experience that’s integral to AE Victory Racing is something I feel called to do,” said Freiberg. “I loved the energy and direction of the team at the shootout. When Erin called me to join the team for the rest of the season, it was an easy yes.”

Freiberg brings not only race-winning credentials but also a strong competitive spirit rooted in a lifetime of pursuing high-performance sports. From skateboarding and rock climbing in her youth to her continued love of mountain biking around her home in Las Vegas, she draws clear parallels between her passions and her professional driving: “Mountain biking and racing both come down to reading terrain, making quick decisions, and finding flow.”

Freiberg will take over driving duties starting with the upcoming race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta July 24 – 27, joining a team on the rise and contributing both on track and as a mentor to the program’s growing roster of female talent. Her addition signals a clear commitment from AE Victory Racing to not only contend at the front of the field, but also to cultivate the next generation of women racers at the highest levels.

Recent Highlights from World Racing League