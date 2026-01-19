Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa

Highlights

At the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, Alfa Romeo presents Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa, the new limited series of ten units in the world

The exclusive special series is the first fruit of the partnership between Alfa Romeo and Luna Rossa.

Developed as part of the BOTTEGAFUORISERIE universe, Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa perfectly embodies the brand’s philosophy: to create unique, technologically advanced objects deeply rooted in Italian excellence.

In terms of aerodynamics, it is the most efficient Quadrifoglio model ever: the new low-drag kit in carbon fiber – consisting of appendages on the front bumper, a pair of profiles on the bottom of the bodywork, dedicated side skirts, and the spectacular rear wing – generates up to five times more downforce than the production version, ensuring exceptional stability at all speeds.

The exterior is embellished with an iridescent paint reminiscent of the shades of the Luna Rossa hull. The two-tone contrast – bonnet, roof, and rear in black “boat deck” paired with gray – enhances its sculpted lines, giving it an unprecedented sporty elegance. For the first time, the legendary Alfa Romeo logos come in red.

Inside, the Sparco seats stand out, upholstered with textures and graphics inspired by the Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) used by the boat’s crew. The dashboard is embellished with original material from Luna Rossa sails, a detail that conveys the synergy with the racing world on the water.

Alfa Romeo Unveils Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa

Alfa Romeo has revealed the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa, an ultra-limited special edition born from its partnership with the Luna Rossa America’s Cup team. More than a branding exercise, the project blends motorsport and sailing through shared expertise in aerodynamics, materials, and Italian craftsmanship.

Based on the standard 520-hp Giulia Quadrifoglio, each of the ten cars—now all sold—was built in Cassino before being hand-finished through Alfa Romeo’s BOTTEGAFUORISERIE customization program. The result is the most extreme Giulia ever produced, engineered to deliver roughly five times the downforce of the production model while still reaching a 300-km/h top speed.

That performance comes from a bespoke carbon-fiber aerodynamics package that reworks the entire airflow around the car. Front splitters, underbody profiles, and extended side skirts increase ground effect, while a dramatic dual-profile rear wing—directly inspired by the foils of Luna Rossa’s AC75 yacht—pins the car to the road. At 300 km/h, the package generates about 140 kg of downforce, with a finely balanced 40 percent acting on the front axle.

Power remains from Alfa Romeo’s twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6, producing 520 hp, now paired with a mechanical limited-slip differential to sharpen traction and cornering precision.

Visually, the Luna Rossa edition mirrors the racing yacht’s livery. The hand-painted, iridescent metallic body is accented by red graphics, unique red-backed Alfa Romeo badges, and carbon-fiber trim for the roof, mirrors, and grille. Inside, bespoke Sparco seats, carbon-fiber panels, and even a thin slice of an actual Luna Rossa sail embedded in the dashboard reinforce the connection to elite sailing.

With just ten examples built, the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa stands as a rolling showcase of Italian design, engineering, and cross-disciplinary innovation.

Above contents © 2026 Alfa Romeo, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee