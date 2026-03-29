This 1968 Alfa Romeo Concept Predicted the Future of Supercars

When you think about iconic supercar designs, there’s a good chance that many names from the wedge era will come to mind, like the Lamborghini Countach or the Lotus Esprit. But there was an Italian concept car with racing DNA that predicted the future of supercars and made curves obsolete. The best part is that you’ve probably never heard of it. I’m talking about the Alfa Romeo Carabo.

The radical Alfa Romeo Carabo wasn’t just a styling exercise. Underneath its dramatic wedge body, the Carabo hid the chassis of an Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, one of the most exotic cars of its era. Its silhouette was the work of Marcello Gandini years before vertically opening scissor doors, or the wedge shape in supercars became a thing. Today, we’re taking a look back at the Italian concept that changed supercars forever.