AE Victory Racing Podiums In Two WRL Championships

AE Victory Racing capped off a landmark sophomore season in the World Racing League with a strong performance at the championship finale at Circuit of The Americas, securing third place in both the Eastern and National Championships. The two-race weekend at COTA marked a fitting finish to a year defined by growth, roster expansion, and the team’s continued commitment to advancing women and emerging talent in motorsport.

With team co-owners and founders Erin Vogel and Aaron Snair home to prepare for their new baby, AE Victory Racing introduced new supporting roles at the track. Kale Fortenberry and Jim Malicki joined the program to support team operations and strategy, helping manage driver planning, radio communication, and team processes throughout the high-pressure weekend.

Thursday’s Max Track Time session was the first opportunity to dial in the Supra. After the second race at Watkins Glen proved to be a DNF for the team, drivers were eager to ensure everything was running smoothly. With mixed weather conditions through the morning and more representative laps in the afternoon, AE Victory Racing used the session for focused development work. Ashley Freiberg set the pace early with a 2:20.96, while Alana Carter logged her first laps at the 20-corner Grand Prix venue and spent significant time in data review to accelerate her learning curve. “Our setup work was really productive today,” said Freiberg. “We made a lot of positive adjustments, and I enjoyed working with Kale and Jim. It felt like a growth moment for the team.”

Sarah Montgomery took on qualifying on Friday, trying to find a gap in the heavy traffic that is becoming typical of the season finale weekend for the WRL series. The team sent a spotter up into the track’s iconic tower, and Montgomery was able to pull away in clear air to secure P6 for the start.

Saturday’s race opened with 74 cars on the grid, and AE Victory Racing surged forward immediately, with Montgomery jumping from P6 to P4 on the opening lap before a series of incidents brought extended neutralization for the first two hours of the race. The team remained in podium contention through multiple red flags and cautions, strategizing fuel windows and driver timing while averaging a consistent race pace. Extended running saw the team reach P2 late in the middle stint before a restart issue on pit lane cost time. Montgomery set the team’s fastest lap of the day with a 2:22.46 on Lap 23. After eight hours of continuous pace, the team finished P5.

Sunday’s seven-hour race began in crisp, dry conditions, with Montgomery once again climbing through the field early. AE Victory Racing ran as high as P2 mid-race through precise pit stops and determined pacing. With approximately two hours left in the race, the team was forced to change drivers and refuel under a green flag and, when several laps later the whole field went into a full-course caution, the pace car set the team a lap back. Stella, the No. 119 Toyota Supra, ultimately finished 6th, sealing valuable championship points and locking in the team’s P3 result in the championship.

“This weekend wasn’t just about results,” said team co-founder Erin Vogel from home. “It represented how much stronger and more capable this organization has become. To finish third in two national-level championships in only our second season is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Sunday also marked the closing of the team’s 2026 Driver Shootout application process, which will take place this January at Inde Motorsports Park. The 43 applicants more than doubled over last year’s program, and Vogel remarked on a significant change in the applicants’ experience. “I am impressed not only by the number of applications but by the passion and perseverance of many of our applicants. Women from all over the world are doing whatever they can to get seat time and find opportunities for themselves. I am glad they are finding their way to us, and encouraged that we will be able to expand our program to more than one development driver next season.”

The weekend demonstrated sharp race craft, the team’s ability to adapt under changing conditions, and underscored how far the program has come in only its second season. The momentum on track and international attention to the driver development program highlight the team’s success as AE Victory Racing positions itself for continued expansion in 2026.

Driver Quotes:

Sarah Montgomery:

“I’m so proud of the way this team has come together this season and fought hard for every finish. To claim third in the championship is a well-deserved reward for the amazing efforts of every single person on this team. I’m proud of Alana and the growth of the development program and I look forward to continuing our efforts for next year. We certainly missed having Erin with us this weekend, but I want to thank Kale and Jim for stepping in, my family for their endless enthusiasm this season, and of course, my sponsors Team One Logistics and Lafayette Travel for their support.”

Alana Carter:

“Finishing the 2025 season with AE Victory Racing is very bittersweet. I’ve had the most amazing year with them and it was awesome putting together everything I learned this year for the final race of the season. The race was so chaotic and intense, but honestly, some of the most fun I’ve had behind the wheel. I can’t thank Erin and the team enough for the opportunity they gave me this year; it was truly a dream come true.”

Ashley Freiberg:

“This weekend was hard fought and I think we’re all pretty pleased that we got to third in the championship. I love being a part of the passion and vision of everything Erin is building with the team and the development program. I’m glad we have the results to show for it and I’m looking forward to being a part of the shootout and continuing the momentum for 2026.”