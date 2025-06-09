AE Victory Racing Endures 14-Hour WRL Race at Daytona

AE Victory Racing dominated much of the 14-hour WRL race at Daytona on Saturday, June 8, before contact from another driver cost them the lead with 90 minutes to go, capping off a day that was both a breakthrough and a heartbreak.

Earlier in the week, team founders Erin Vogel and Aaron Snair shared personal news with teammates: they are expecting a baby in December. Erin also announced her decision to step back from driving duties for the remainder of the 2025 season. This led to the temporary addition of pro racer Laura Hayes and rookie Charlotte Traynor. Hayes, a history-making driver from Thunder Bunny Racing, had previously driven with AE Victory Racing, while Traynor, runner-up in the team’s January shootout, is currently in her debut season with the Mazda MX-5 Cup. Alongside veteran pro and driver coach Sarah Montgomery, and shootout winner Alana Carter, the revised lineup brought renewed momentum and purpose to the team.

Taking advantage of the Max Track Time event ahead of official series practice and qualifying, the team posted promising data with Hayes recording the fastest lap of the day at 2:01.040. With the arrival of the full WRL field, the team ultimately qualified sixth in class and shifted focus to refining their endurance strategy. Through intense heat and the constant challenge of multi-class traffic, the team steadily advanced, maintaining a podium position throughout more than half of the race. Each driver delivered consistent speed and poise under pressure.

However, at approximately 8:40 PM, while yielding position on a straight, Hayes was clipped in the rear left by #158. The resulting contact broke the car’s axle. Despite the setback and an extended pit stop, the crew persevered. Rookie Charlotte Traynor returned to the track and drove a resilient final stint, bringing the team across the finish line in sixth place under the lights of Daytona International Speedway. It was a moment she will not soon forget and a testament to the commitment of the team to bring experience and exposure to more female drivers.

Emotions ran high in the aftermath. While frustration was evident, the team earned widespread praise from race commentators and competitors alike, who recognized AE Victory Racing’s standout performance on the most grueling race of the 2025 season. Vogel commented “I am extremely proud of the performance, dedication and focus of both our crew and drivers today. The passion and commitment shown by the team was phenomenal and everyone gave it their absolute best. I look forward to the rest of the season.”

Photos © 2025 Jay Cunningham