512 Testarossa Spider: The Ultra-Exclusive Ferrari

TESTAROSSA: THE PRIDE OF MARANELLO

October 2nd, 1984, is considered the groundbreaking day for the Ferrari 512 Testarossa: it was on this date, during the Paris Motor Show, that the new creation of Maranello was finally unveiled to the world, causing a (positive) shock in the specialized press. The public was also mesmerized by the new machine, with the response being direct and straightforward: according to Ferrari register books, 37 orders for the new car were placed during the PMS alone.

Thus, more than an evolution of its predecessor, the 512 BB, the Ferrari Testarossa was a machine that reflected its time with its rounder, bolder lines. Developed by the experienced Pininfarina studio, the project itself would be led by Leonardo Fioravanti, who’d already been responsible for a string of great Ferraris, including the 365 GTB/4 Daytona and the 512 BB itself. Fioravanti would surround himself with a talented team, composed of Ian Cameron, Guido Campoli, Diego Ottina and Emmanuele Nicosia, whose initial concept was chosen as the starting point for the development of the “new 512”.