5 of our Favorite Race Tracks with Open Track Days

Unleash your need for speed.

For motorsport enthusiasts, few experiences rival the adrenaline rush of driving on a professional race track. Open track days provide the perfect chance to test your car’s capabilities without speed limits or traffic. Whether you’re a seasoned racer or just looking to explore the limits of your car, these events provide a unique opportunity to hone your skills.

Here are five iconic race tracks with open track days, each offering a distinct and thrilling experience.

Laguna Seca Raceway (California, USA)

Laguna Seca is famed for its challenging layout, mirroring the natural landscape and weaving through the rolling hills for a layout that is as beautiful as it is challenging.

Its most famous feature, the Corkscrew, is a sharp, blind drop that has tested—and humbled—countless drivers, making it one of the most recognizable corners in motorsport, hosting the illustrious Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion each year.

Why We Love It : Open track days here allow drivers to tackle one of the most picturesque and demanding circuits in the country, steeped in motorsport history from MotoGP to IMSA.

Notable Features : 2.238 miles long, 11 turns, and the legendary Corkscrew.

Sebring International Raceway (Florida, USA)

Sebring’s rugged surface, a mix of concrete and asphalt from its military airfield days, challenges every car and driver. Its endurance roots are evident, with high-speed straights and technical corners that demand precision.

Wait, did you say military airfield?

Sebring International Raceway has an interesting origin story in that it started as a military training base, with its transformation into a motorsport icon as unique as the track itself.

Remarkably, the old runway remains a core part of the circuit, with the back straight still composed of the original materials. This creates an infamously rough ride, so much so that any car enduring the grueling 12 Hours of Sebring is considered ready for the rest of the racing season. Sebring offers a rare blend of history and motorsport, making it a must-visit destination for racing enthusiasts.

Why We Love It : Driving at Sebring offers a raw, unforgiving experience that mirrors the famous 12 Hours of Sebring endurance race.

Notable Features : 3.74 miles long, 17 turns, and a notoriously bumpy surface.

Sonoma Raceway (California, USA)

Nestled in California’s wine country, Sonoma offers a technical road course with quick elevation changes and sharp corners, making it a favorite for racers.

If you’ve been around the proverbial block several times and are seeking a true test of skill, Sonoma Raceway offers exactly that – it’s an iconic track that challenges drivers with its steep uphill climbs, tight walls, and fast-paced corners that demand precision and expertise.

Fans of simulation racing (e.g., Gran Turismo, Forza Motorsport, etc.) are familiar with this track’s reputation for difficulty due to its demanding road course and its equally challenging oval track.

Both are open to the public, making it a prime destination for thrill-seekers. Just be prepared to hone your skills before taking on the formidable Sonoma circuit.

Why We Love It : Its open track days provide an exhilarating mix of technical challenges and high-speed sections, all with stunning vineyard views.

Notable Features : 2.52 miles long, 12 turns, and elevation changes.

Shipping Your Car to the Track

You’ve got the car and you’ve got the skills, but you still need to make your way to one of these tracks.

If you just happen to live in the same state then you’re in luck and can mosey on over with your ride. However, if you’re looking to experience one of these tracks and live further away, then you’ll want to consider shipping it using a reputable vendor.

How much does it cost, though?

According to most auto transport companies, the cost of shipping a car per mile typically falls between $0.60 and $1.70, influenced by various factors. These include the shipping distance, the type of transport used, and the specific vehicle being transported. Additionally, several other elements can impact the overall price per mile.

Lime Rock Park (Connecticut, USA)

Lime Rock Park is the granddaddy of this list, standing as the longest-operating race track in American history. Since its opening in the mid-1950s, Lime Rock has remained a beloved destination for motorsport enthusiasts.

What sets this unique track apart from the others is its natural-terrain design, which follows the contours of the surrounding hills and valleys rather than imposing a man-made layout. This results in challenging elevation shifts and exhilarating races, with the notoriously demanding uphill Turn 5 testing even the most skilled drivers.

Lime Rock’s natural-terrain layout uses the Connecticut hills for elevation changes and fast, flowing corners while its short length ensures constant action.

Why We Love It : Open track days here let drivers enjoy a compact yet thrilling circuit that has hosted legends since 1957.

Notable Features : 1.5 miles long, 7 corners, and a historic legacy.

Watkins Glen International (New York, USA)

If you’re a fan of NASCAR, IndyCar, or GT racing, chances are you’ve come across Watkins Glen.

“The Glen,” as it’s often called, is one of the most historic and well-known race tracks in the United States and its reputation far exceeds that of its namesake. This track is famous for its high-speed straights, sweeping corners, and breathtaking elevation changes, hosting everything from Formula 1 to NASCAR.

Lucky enough for motorsports enthusiasts, it’s also open to the public so if you want to test your mettle at one of America’s most beloved circuits, this is your chance.

Why We Love It : Open track days at Watkins Glen let drivers push their limits on one of the most storied circuits in American racing.

Notable Features : 3.4 miles long, 11 turns, and rich motorsport history.

Each of these tracks delivers unforgettable driving experiences with open track days that welcome drivers of all skill levels. If you’ve ever dreamed of testing your car’s limits, these legendary circuits provide the perfect stage.