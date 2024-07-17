5 Amazing (and Expensive) Classic Cars Sold At Auction In 2024

A Piece of Automotive History

We’re only a bit over halfway through 2024 and the automotive auction scene has seen some jaw-dropping figures, with classic and rare models fetching eye-watering and occasionally, unprecedented prices.

These vehicles, each with their unique history and engineering marvels in themselves, generate a ton of buzz before they ever hit the auction floor, captivating collectors and enthusiasts worldwide. Here are some of the most expensive cars sold at auction this year so far.

1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione – $11 Million / $10,158,125 Euros

Image Credit: Kevin Van Campenhout / RM Sotheby’s

Kicking off our list is this gorgeous 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta which sold for €10,158,125 at RM Sotheby’s Paris sale. This rare alloy-bodied Competizione version is renowned and celebrated for its outstanding racing history, with notable notable victories at the 1960 12 Hours of Sebring, where it happened to make its race debut and took 5th in class.

Built by Italian automobile design and coachbuilding company Scaglietti, this rarity features a 3.0L V12 engine, producing approximately 280 hp and topping out at 152 mph with a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds.

Its aerodynamic design and illustrious racing history (14 podium finishes across over 20 races) have made this beauty highly sought after by collectors worldwide.

1966 Ford GT40 Mk1 Road Car – $6,930,000 Million

Image Credit: Mecum Auctions

Next up, this 1966 Ford GT40 Mk1 Road Car fetched nearly $7 million at Mecum Kissimmee back in January 2024. The GT50 is well-known for its Le Mans heritage and is one of the original 30 Road Cars, professionally and painstakingly restored by RUF Automobiles.

It is powered by a 4.7L V8 engine with 306 hp, achieving a top speed of 164 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 5.3 seconds. This particular model has only 13,442 original miles and has been in a private collection for over 30 years. The previous owner was Umberto Maglioli, a Porsche and Ferrari Works driver and three-time winner of the Targa Florio and 12 Hours of Sebring.

As one of the best original road cars in existence, its pristine condition puts it in a deserving spot on this list.

1903 Mercedes-Simplex 60 HP ‘Roi des Belges’ – $12,105,000

Image Credit: Gooding & Company

The oldest car on this list, this 1903 Mercedes-Simplex 60 HP ‘Roi des Belges’ sold for $12,105,000 at Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island auction.

It was originally built for British publishing tycoon Alfred Harmsworth, it features a 9,236 cc F-Head Inline 4-Cylinder engine with 60 hp at 1,100 RPM. It was a marvel of its time with top tier engineering and historical significance, setting the fastest time at Nice Speed Week and Castlewellan Hill Climb in 1903.

This particular model is actually 1 of 5 original 60 HP Mercedes still in existence, making it an exceptional rarity and was rightfully displayed at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, England for over six decades before hitting the auction floors this year after 121 years of ownership.

Talk about provenance.

2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Coupe – $5,175,000

Image Credit: Bonhams

No list is complete without an engineering marvel breaking modern automotive records.

This 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Coupe sold for just under $5.2 million at RM Sotheby’s. This hypercar, known for its top speed of over 300 mph, is powered by an 8.0L Quad-Turbocharged W16 engine producing 1,577 hp, with a 0-60 mph time of 2.4 seconds.

The Chiron Super Sport 300+ features a distinctive “longtail” design, which improves aerodynamics by extending the body and reducing drag. The car also includes a bespoke lower diffuser and new tailpipe configuration for improved performance and stability at high speeds.

This exclusive hypercar was limited to a production run of only 30 with 8 of them destined for the USA. This particular vehicle was 9th in the sequence.

1972 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV – $4,900,000

Image Credit: Darin Schnabel / RM Sotheby’s

The last car on this list is a 1972 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV with the chassis number 4972. Designed by Bertone, this model is 1 of 150 produced, which happens to make it the rarest and most desirable Miura variant. Known for its reinforced chassis, improved rear suspension, and powerful 3.9L V12 engine putting out 385 hp, this classic supercar can reach a top speed of 177mph and go from 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds.

It sold for $4,900,000 at RM Sotheby’s Dare to Dream Collection earlier this year and has been through several owners over the decades, with its current owner acquiring the car in 2016.

With a well-documented history file, considerable restoration invoices, and detailed correspondence with former owners and their service facilities back to the 1980s, it’s no wonder this gorgeous classic fetched an easy 4.9 million.

What Happens Next?

Before these multimillion-dollar vehicles make their way into the hands of exclusive (often private) collectors, other considerations must be made as well as the process doesn’t end with the auction gavel’s final strike. One of these steps is arranging a car transport service.

What, did you really think you were going to drive your Ford GT40 home?

Shipping these valuable vehicles (sometimes shipping the car across the country) is a complex and crucial aspect that requires meticulous planning and execution, with plans made for the car delivery to make its way to the new owner’s doorstep.

While you might not be one of the lucky collectors of the cars above, you might at some point purchase or even sell a vehicle and need to ship a car to another state.

Enclosed Transport Services

To ensure the safe and secure transport of these valuable cars, car shipping companies that cater to high-value vehicles use enclosed carriers with climate control and advanced security features to protect the cars from damage and theft during transit.

Pre-Shipping Preparations

Pre-shipping preparations include thorough inspection, documentation, and sometimes even partial disassembly to prevent damage. High-resolution photos are taken to record the car’s condition, ensuring any potential damage during transport can be identified and claimed against.

White-Glove Delivery Service

On arrival, the vehicle is meticulously inspected upon delivery, reassembled if necessary, and detailed to present it to the new owner.

2023’s Most Expensive Auction Winners

Image Credit: Jeremy Cliff / RM Sotheby’s

2023 also saw an exciting list of high-value classics auctioned off including:

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO / 330 LM – $51,705,00 (RM Sotheby’s / New York)

1967 Ferrari 412P – $30,255,000 (Bonhams / Quail Lodge)

2013 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 W04 – $18,815,000 (RM Sotheby’s / Las Vegas)

1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider – $18,045,000 (Gooding / Amelia Island)

1964 Ferrari 250 LM – $17,164,664 (Artcurial / Paris)

The staggering auction prices of these exceptionally rare vehicles reflect their intrinsic value and historical significance. The world of high-end car auctions is as much about the passion and dedication to maintaining these automotive masterpieces as it is about the thrill of owning a piece of history. The most expensive classic cars on this list don’t come close to touching the 1962 Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO which sold for over 51 million dollars, but we’re excited to see what the latter half of this year will bring.