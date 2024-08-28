355 by Evoluto reimagines a Ferrari favorite

Evoluto Automobili has completed its first Monterey Car Week, an action-packed visit to the famous global event for car enthusiasts and collectors. Ahead of attending the UK’s own premier automotive event, the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace.

Testing in North America

The 355 by Evoluto® attended exclusive events and wowed the public in Carmel, Monterey, and 17 Mile Drive. Starting in Los Angeles the week before for private customer previews, the trip was part of an important milestone and the beginning of dynamic road testing ahead of final validation in the coming months, ahead of the first customer builds starting in Q1 2025.

While in Monterey the 355 by Evoluto® and team from DRVN Automotive Group attended three exciting events, opening the week at Motorlux, then enjoying the tranquil setting of The Preserve Concours and Cocktails at Santa Lucia, ending the week celebrating car culture with tens of thousands of fans at Exotics on Broadway. While attending these events the team met with new fans of the brand and valued customers.

Dynamic road testing took place on the famous Pacific Coast Highway, in the canyons of Carmel Valley and downtown in Monterey and Carmel. Amjad Ali, Technical Director of Evoluto Automobili explains “Testing on the roads of California is an important step forward in the development of our car. Los Angeles and California give the opportunity to test on very different road types in a very short distance and time frame. This car is all about Peak Analogue® and the driving experience. Ensuring it can carve a canyon road and maintain a pure driving experience at any speed and on any surface ensures we deliver our promise. California and Monterey Car Week has given the team the chance to feed back a lot of different experiences. The next part of our development program sees us finish the fine-tuning of the car’s dynamic package and set up”.

Hampton Court

This week, attention turns back to the UK, where Evoluto Automobilli and other DRVN Automotive Group brands will attend the prestigious Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace. As part of the event, the Members Enclosure will be presented by Boreham Motorworks. Boreham Motorworks specialises in the design, manufacture and distribution of Ford Motor Company’s Road, Race and Rally Icons. As the official license partner of Ford Motor Company, Boreham Motorworks is dedicated to delivering a Peak Analogue driving experience throughout all their vehicles, ensuring every model delivers stunning performance, authenticity, and driving pleasure.

Iain Muir Chief Executive Officer, DRVN Automotive Group, notes: “DRVN Automotive Group are excited to present a wide line up of DRVN brands at the Concours of Elegance, Including Boreham Motorworks, Evoluto Automobili, Alan Mann Racing and Koenigsegg London. After returning home from Monterey Car Week, we are excited to continue with the forward momentum as we introduce as many people as possible to our products. During Monterey Car Week we spoke with hundreds of interested petrol heads from all over the world. We expect the Concours of Elegance to offer a unique experience where members of the public and press will get exclusive access to our now world-famous brands.”

