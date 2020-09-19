234 Classic Cars Featured in the Biggest Ever Classic Car Auction

This weekend, Classic Car Auctions (CCA) is hosting its September Live Online Auction that will run for two days. From Friday 18th to Saturday 19th, 234 classics will be put on the block. The auction will be closed to the public but live streamed online and bidding can be done online, on the phone, or via commission (pre-bid).

The Friday sale will be dedicated specifically to The Warwickshire Collection which includes a beautifully restored 1953 Sunbeam Alpine Special. There were only 93 built, and it is one of the 43 right-hand drive models. There are speculations that only 33 of these classic cars have survived to this day. It is estimated to cost between £20,000-£25,000. It is superbly restored with a Sapphire Blue finish, exactly the same specification which was seen in the 1955 firm “To Catch a Thief” by Alfred Hitchcock.

1953 Sunbeam Alpine Special

There are many interesting cars in the line-up, but noteworthy cars are the two Audi UR Quattro Turbos. The first will need substantial work to restore as it has been in hibernation for 26 years. It will be a very exciting project for the new owners who takes it on and is estimated to cost £8,000 to £10,000. The second Audi QR practically perfect. It only has one owner from new. CCA’s condition report shows that its 1991 2.2 RR 20V example scored an impressive 125 out of 135, and it even comes with the original Bill of Sale from 1991. The second Audi UR Quattro Turbos is estimated to fetch £60,00 – £70,000. Both Audis will be offered in the Saturday sale.

145 classics will be offered on the second day of the sale including a right-hand drive, manual 1990 Ferrari 348 TB, which is one of only 130 made. It has covered less than 44,000 miles and also did well scoring 108 out of 135 in CCA’s condition report. It is estimated to fetch £40,000-£50,000.

1990 Ferrari 348 TB

The Sherwood Green 1961 Jaguar MK is Lot 660, and it has had a comprehensive bare metal restoration in 2012 along with a complete engine rebuild. There were additional upgrades although it has seen little use since then. It is estimated to fetch £30,000-£35,000.

The auction will be done in two days, with the auction starting at 12pm on Friday 18th and 11am on Saturday 19th of September.

1991 Audi UR Quattro 2.2 Turbo RR 20V

Gary Dunne, CCA’s Sales Manager stated, “We have set up at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire for the purposes of offering viewing of the cars in person, prior to the auction days. This has allowed interested bidders to inspect any vehicles of interest and to satisfy themselves as to the condition of the cars. This has been controlled, with buyers booking appointments, social distancing being maintained, and masks also being worn whilst inside.”

More information regarding this auction can be found at Classic Car Auctions.

[Source: Classic Car Auctions]

