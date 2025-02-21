Maserati GT2 Stradale Debuts

After its world premiere on August 16 at “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering” during California’s Monterey Car Week, the Maserati GT2 Stradale is finally on the road and ready to hit the market, starting in Europe in April. The debut of the road-legal version of the GT2 that took the House of the Trident back to the track in closed-wheel championships was christened in Andalusia with a driving experience dedicated to the main stakeholders and customers worldwide. They had the opportunity to test its mettle both on roads out of town and on the track, to emphasize both the souls of the super sports car: racing DNA and the comfort typical of the House of the Trident.

From the charming city of Marbella, the test drive route wound its way through the panoramic curves of the Parque Nacional Sierra de las Nieves to arrive at the private Ascari circuit near Ronda, the pearl of Andalusia. The 3.3-mile track named after the Italian Formula 1 world champion driver – who also raced with Maserati – recalled the brand’s iconic heritage. Indeed, Maserati boasts a long and glorious sporting history. When the brand started work on the MC20 project, the halo car that marked the beginning of a new era for the House of the Trident, it had already decided to return to the track. This philosophy and the brand’s racing DNA resulted in the Maserati GT2, which took the Modena-based manufacturer back to racing victory in the Fanatec GT2 European Series championship.

The GT2 category is the ideal platform for Maserati’s sporting legacy to meet the desires of racing customer enthusiasts – private teams and gentleman drivers – in a project that forms an integral part of the brand’s motorsport strategy to take it back to the podium in competitions. GT2 Stradale is a car rooted on the track and type-approved for use on the road, with the ability to combine the extreme, refined performance of the racing world with the option of uncompromising driving in the utmost comfort.

A car that can bring together the best of the MC20 and GT2: top speed of 201 mph, the maximum output of the extraordinary V6 Nettuno engine, has been increased to 631 hp, 10 hp more than the MC20; acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, making it the most agile rear-wheel drive (RWD) in its category. For the exclusive driving experience, the GT2 Stradale was kitted out in various liveries, created as part of the Fuoriserie Customization Program. One of the elegant pit lanes at the Ascari circuit was dedicated to the world of customization, with the adjacent one telling the story of Maserati Corse with the GT2 forerunner on display.

Santo Ficili, Maserati CEO noted: “From the road to the track and back again: moving from the racing GT2 to its road version was a natural step, to epitomise our brand’s performance. With the road debut of what is the pinnacle of our super sports cars, we have created a perfect platform for the customers of this car, which has also been lauded by the media. GT2 Stradale is 100% made in Modena, a mix of Maserati’s two iconic worlds, those of elegance and racing. It is the upshot of the passion, dedication, and pride of all the women and men at the House of the Trident.” Production began last December at the historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti in Modena. Maserati GT2 Stradale is available in only 914 units, as mentioned on the specific badge positioned on the central tunnel. The lettering “1 of 914” is an explicit reference to 1914, the year Maserati was founded.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognizable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally.

Maserati line-up includes the Grecale, the “everyday exceptional” SUV, the GranTurismo, the iconic Italian grand tourer, and the GranCabrio, the new convertible of the Trident; all models characterized by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains – available for Grecale – and V6 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident brand. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking 100% Maserati Nettuno V6 engine, which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car for the first time.

The GranTurismo is available with both the high-performance V6 petrol engine, derived from the Nettuno, and a 100% electric version: the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand’s history to adopt this solution. The full-electric range also currently includes the Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s first 100% electric SUV, and the GranCabrio Folgore. Finally, the House of the Trident’s latest addition is the Maserati GT2 Stradale, the road-legal version of the GT2 that took Maserati back to the track in closed-wheel championships. The heart of the new super sports car is the V6 Nettuno engine, reaching 640 hp (471 kW) in the latter configuration. The GT2 Stradale is therefore the most powerful road-going Maserati with an internal combustion engine.

The mission at Maserati is to write the future of mobility in the luxury segment, focusing on its customers’ requests. The Brand, in line with the Stellantis “Dare Forward 2030” strategic plan, is now taking Italian luxury all over the world.

Above content © 2025 Maserati SpA, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee