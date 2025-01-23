The 2025 Arizona Concours d’Elegance is a contest, a sort of beauty pageant for spectacular cars and motorcycles and their lucky owners.

Here are the official lists of first-place Best of Class winners, the special-award winners, and, of course, the two winners of the coveted Best of Show, pre-and post-war, which are a pristine 1929 Duesenberg Model J Phaeton and an incredible 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster.

One of the many highlights of the Arizona Concours, held Sunday, January 19 on the grounds of the Scottsdale Civic Center, was the appearance of the Mona Lisa of classic automobiles, the 1937 Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic coupe, one of just 3 built, with its evocative streamlined shape and signature raised and riveted seams.

There was a constant crowd of people milling around the fantastic Bugatti, most amazed that they could get so close and personal with what is usually a cordoned-off automotive artwork.

Standing with it was a recently minted factory homage to the Atlantic, a 2023 Bugatti Chiron SS with such bespoke details as matching paint to the 1936 car, plus hand-stitched and painted silhouettes of the Atlantic and the name of the car: Bugatti Chiron SS 57 One of One.

The two Bugattis, part of a featured class of glamorous French cars, were not judged for class awards but did each receive special prizes as Bugattis of Timeless Design.

Another focal point of the beautiful day in Scottsdale was the choice of the Make-A-Wish® Trophy, picked out and presented by kids from the organization that provides wishes-come-true for children battling life-threatening medical conditions. Make-A-Wish Arizona is a longstanding beneficiary of the Arizona Concours.

The kids’ award went to an eye-catching, bright-yellow 2003 Ferrari Enzo, an appropriate choice for these young car enthusiasts, with a whimsical hand-made trophy going to the winner.

The Arizona Concours was presented in partnership with Scottsdale Arts, the organization responsible for various artistic services in the city. The theme for the 2025 edition of the Concours was “The Art of Automotive Engineering.”

2025 Arizona Concours d’Elegance Awards

Best of Show Pre-War

1929 Duesenberg Model J Butterfly Dual Cowl Phaeton, owned by Valerie and Aaron Weiss, of San Marino, California

Best of Show Post-War

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, owned by DJSKI, LLC of Phoenix, Arizona

Class 1: The Dawn of Innovation – Carriages and Brass Era – Pre-1916

1903 Packard Model F, owned by Joe and Janice Conzonire of San Marino, California

Class 2: Elegance during America’s Art-Deco Age – 1930s American Coachwork

1929 Duesenberg Model J Butterfly Dual Cowl Phaeton, owned by Valerie and Aaron Weiss of San Marino, California

Class 3: Exceptional Engineering of the Art-Deco Age – 1930s European Coachwork

1935 SS Cars Limited SS One “Airline” Saloon, owned by Jim and Lisa Hendrix of Chesterfield, Missouri

Class 4: Etceterini – Engineering on a Smaller Scale

1964 Triumph Spitfire, owned by Barry Connally of Las Vegas, Nevada

Class 5: Mid-Century Modern Engineering Mastery – Stylish 50s/60s Luxury

1963 Pontiac Catalina, owned by Allan Gartzman of Scottsdale, Arizona

Class 6: Preservation Class – Pre-1974

1973 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Spyder, owned by The Jon Shirley Collection of Medina, Washington

Class 7: Modern European Engineering and Design – Sports/Racing Cars Early (1948-1960)

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, owned by DJSKI LLC of Phoenix, Arizona

Class 8: Modern European Engineering and Design – Sports/Racing Cars Late (1961-1974)

1969 De Tomaso Mangusta, owned by Steve Girard of Pewaukee, Washington

Class 9: Trans-Am – The Glory Years – Historic 5.0 Liter Race Cars 1968-1972

1968 Chevrolet Camaro Z28, owned by Tom McIntyre of Burbank, California

Class 10: Contemporary Engineering from Legendary Marques – Exotic Sports Cars 1975-2015

2015 Porsche 918, owned by Dan and Valerie Withers of Phoenix, Arizona

Class 11: The Iconic Engineering of Ettore and Jean Bugatti

1930 Bugatti Type 46 S, owned by Bruce McCaw of Bellevue, Washington

Class 12: RUF Automobile GmbH

1969 RUF CTR, owned by Dan and Valerie Withers of Phoenix, Arizona

Class 13: Featured Designer – The Designs of Carrosserie Jacques Saoutchik

1947 Talbot Lago T-26 Record Sport, owned by Mark Hyman of St. Louis, Missouri

Class 14A: Engineering on Two Wheels – A Collection of Historic and Important Motorcycles – Restored

1939 Indian Model 439 (Indian Four), owned by Charles Sherman of Phoenix, Arizona

Class 14B: Engineering on Two Wheels – A Collection of Historic and Important Motorcycles – Preservation

1899 DeDion-Peugeot Trike, owned by Larry Feece of Kirkland, Arizona

Special Awards:

The Make-A-Wish Kids Trophy

2003 Ferrari Enzo, owned by Dan Mershon of Carefree, Arizona

Fashion Awards

Most Fashionable Entrants: Dave and Karen Recker, owners of the 1910 Maxwell AA

Most Fashionable Attendee: Kristy Ryan

Buddy Stubbs Honorary Award

1952 Harley-Davidson K Model, Buddy Stubbs of Phoenix, Arizona

Mike Mullan Spirit Award

1960 Aston Martin DB4, Robert Smalley of Gilbert, Arizona

Scottsdale Arts Award for Automotive Artistry

1969 De Tomaso Mangusta, Steve Girard of Pewaukee, Wisconsin

Bugattis of Timeless Design

1937 Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, The Touring Auto Collection of Decatur, Illinois

Bugattis of Timeless Design

2023 Bugatti Chiron SS 57 One of One, Sonya Breslow of Scottsdale, Arizona

The Clive Cussler “Passion for Collecting” Award

1938 Lincoln Model K, The Singleton Collection of Costa Mesa, California

The Arizona Concours Award for Exceptional Automotive Engineering

1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged Convertible Cabriolet, Ken and Rose Dennison of Scottsdale, Arizona

The Russ & Nellie Jackson Memorial Award

1938 Delahaye 135M Cabriolet by Chapron, Webster Peterson and Kari Albers of Sun City, Arizona

Arizona Concours Chairmen’s Award

1928 Bentley 4.5 litre Special Four Door Sports, Irv Kessler and Barb Anderson of Paradise Valley, Arizona

Arizona Concours Chairmen’s Award

1932 Bugatti Type 55 Cabriolet, Bill Pope of Scottsdale,

