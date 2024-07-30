2024 Road America WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman

Road America again hosted the Weather Tech International Challenge, a midsummer staple of the vintage racing scene. With well over 400 entries, the twelve racing classes featured full fields in each one. This year, the Formula Ford was the featured marque, celebrating 55 years of training aspiring racers all the while providing close competition.

An additional attraction, the Ragtime Racers “Exhibition of Speed,” showcased Pre World War 1 competition vehicles with drivers in period garb. While not on track, the cars were housed in a tent outfitted with a diorama simulating a 100 year old race shop complete with vintage tools and signage.