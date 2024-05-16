2024 HSR Mitty

The 46th running of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Mitty, one of the largest editions in the event’s nearly 50-year history, concluded on Sunday May 28th. Over the final two days at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, more than a dozen HSR Feature Race winners were crowned.
Throughout the three-day blockbuster event, competitors in cars from nearly every generation of sports car racing and other categories from the past 60 years achieved victory. The event showcased “The Cars of Japan” as the Featured Marque this year.
Other race events included Global GT, GT Modern, and the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge races.
Check out the highlights from this year’s event as well as our photo gallery below:
- Todd Treffert achieved a notable feat at the HSR Mitty by securing victories in two feature races. He added a win in the B.R.M. Endurance Challenge to his earlier triumph in the SascoSports race, driving his 901 Shop 1972 No. 14 Porsche 911.
- Cory Friedman, along with Shannon Heford, doubled up on feature race wins during the Mitty weekend. They achieved victories in the Global GT race and the GT Modern B.R.M. Endurance Challenge, driving their 2016 No. 515 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo.
- Joe Nemechek, a former NASCAR star, won three races in the Gene Felton Memorial Challenge.
- The Cars of Japan Feature Race highlighted iconic Japanese vehicles.
- Gary Stanberry’s dramatic last-lap win in the Sasco Sports race.
- David Hinton, the event’s grand marshal, was honored for his contributions to HSR.