2024 HSR Mitty

The 46th running of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Mitty, one of the largest editions in the event’s nearly 50-year history, concluded on Sunday May 28th. Over the final two days at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, more than a dozen HSR Feature Race winners were crowned.

Throughout the three-day blockbuster event, competitors in cars from nearly every generation of sports car racing and other categories from the past 60 years achieved victory. The event showcased “The Cars of Japan” as the Featured Marque this year.

Other race events included Global GT, GT Modern, and the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge races.

Check out the highlights from this year’s event as well as our photo gallery below: