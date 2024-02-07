2024 Daytona 24 Hours Race Report

The 2024 Daytona 24 promised to be a stellar event. It was once again oversubscribed with entries. Record numbers of Parking passes, tickets and camping spots had been sold by the Daytona International Speedway.

The race would be run on the road course, a 3.56-mile circuit that makes use of most of the NASCAR oval track and banking, with a foray into an infield section starting past the start-finish and rejoining the oval at NASCAR turn one after traversing two horseshoe corners.