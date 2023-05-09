SCD exclusive: Track time in the 2023 Toyota GR Supra A91 Carbon Fiber

The highly refined Supra

You don’t waste much time canceling that dentist appointment when Road & Track offers you a day at the track behind the wheel of their 2023 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF edition. After a few gloating texts to some car buddies, “No lunch tomorrow, R&T track day,” it was off to the scenic high desert of Southern California just North of Lancaster (those familiar with the area will understand my use of the word “scenic”).

I had never driven a Supra, but childhood memories of their angular design, knob-laden dashes, and wide alloy wheels were enough to have planted the “cool” seed in my mind years ago. You may recall the Supra originated in 1978 as a derivative of the Toyota Celica. Initially, it was called the Celica Supra and featured a powerful inline-six engine. In 1986, the Supra became a separate model with the introduction of the A70 generation, which showcased a new 3.0-liter turbocharged engine. Later came the iconic A80 generation, introduced in 1993, which featured the 2JZ-GTE engine, delivering up to 320 horsepower. This model gained immense popularity due to its performance and appearances in movies like “The Fast and the Furious.”