2023 Oulton Park Gold Cup

The three-day Historic Gold Cup meeting was held over the weekend of the 28th to 30th of July, with the usual mixture of “English Weather” given this, there was a decent-sized crowd of spectators, who were treated to off-track spectacles as well as a good series of sixteen races for a variety of machinery. Including single-seaters, comprising Formula 3, Formula Junior, Touring (sedan) Cars, Sports Cars, Grand Prix Cars and Vintage Sports Cars Club Cars, a bit of something for everyone.

There was the usual Classic Car Show which was well attended, although entries were perhaps down on previous years; speaking with some of the entrants I formed the opinion that this was down to economics. The general economic situation has affected all levels of motorsport in the UK since the covid pandemic and things will take time to recover.