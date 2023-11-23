2023 HSR Classic 24 Hour at Daytona

At the start of this month, Historic Sportscar Racing hosted one of the most anticipated races of their season: The HSR 24 Hours of Daytona. Much like the real 24 Hours of Daytona that kicks off the WEC and IMSA season each year, this event had cars of all classes, ages, and types, from 1950s vintage endurance GTs to very recent Prototype machines from the 2000s and even a couple from the 2010s!

The event was split into five days of events, with testing taking up the Wednesday to dial in setups and get some track time in. Thursday and Friday both were full qualifying days, with a night practice session on Thursday evening. Saturday and Sunday were, of course, for the 24 hour race, which started at 1300 hours.