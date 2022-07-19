2022 Fuori Concorso at Villa Olmo

The exclusive Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este attracts more attention, but the Fuori Concorso (“Out of Competition”) is equally impressive…and free for one and all to attend.

Staged at three iconic Italian locations on Lake Como…the Villa del Grumello, Villa Sucota, and the “open museum” here at the Villa Olmo…the Fuori Concorso is billed as an event that celebrates automotive culture, craftsmanship, and excellence.

The priceless autos arranged on the grounds of the Villa Olmo…like this 1926 Alfa Romeo RL SS…all come from the Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile Torino (National Auto Museum) in Torino.

Many of the vintage machines on display were more than 100 years old. This Fiat 16/20 HP Corsa is one of 690 similar cars built between 1903 and ‘06.

The oldest “car” at the Fuori Concorso? This 1898 Benz Motor Velocipede. A velocipede is a human-powered land vehicle with one or more wheels. Think of this one as a hybrid bicycle with a motor and four wheels.

From eye level and above, this 1952 Ferrari 500 F2 is spectacular. All 1952 World Championship Grand Prix events were restricted to Formula Two cars.

The driver is totally open and exposed in this 1932 Monaco Nardi Chichibio. The cockpit looks both frightening and uncomfortable. Under the hood is a V2 engine, good enough to power this car to a top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph) on the track at Monza.

Three Lancia D24s, piloted by Fangio, Taruffi, and Castellotti, finished in a 1-2-3 in the 1953 Carrera Panamerica.

With a motor and chassis by Fiat and bodywork by Antonio Chiribiri, this futuristic auto takes inspiration from Chiribiri’s aircraft design, with a massive 7429 cc engine under the hood.

The 1952 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Coupe “Villa d’Este” has been called the most elegant classic car ever. You would get no argument from anyone who saw this outstanding auto at the Villa Olmo.

You can find more information on the Fuori Concorso website.

2022 Fuori Concorso Gallery