2021 Taste of Motorsports at Sonoma

Exotic cars from all over California showed up to Sonoma Raceway on September 19, 2021, for Taste of Motorsports premier automotive lifestyle event supporting the non-profit ‘Drive Toward a Cure’ to benefit Parkinson’s disease research and care.

In 2018, Taste of Motorsports was born when founders Tom and Stephanie Floyd, experienced event planners, integrated the luxury car world with the local community in Portland, Oregon. This year, with less people traveling due to Covid-19, they decided to expand the experience and host events in both Arizona at the Bondurant Driving School and in California at Sonoma Raceway.

The Sonoma event kicked off on Saturday with a scenic rally through the Sonoma wine country and coastal areas, followed by a preview party and silent auction later that evening.

Sunday morning fog greeted early risers to Sonoma Raceway, only to be quickly blown out by a cool but steady breeze revealing the warm California sunshine as racers prepared to take the track in their respective driving groups. Guests had the opportunity to explore the Concours d’Elegance in the paddock area. While others perused a variety of local Northern California vendors ranging from local artists Ingo Schmoldt and Felix Holst to aftermarket automotive products such as Signature Performance Wheels and Madd Wraps. Sponsoring the event this year were several local automotive dealerships ranging from Porsche, Ferrari and Ford to name a few. Of course, all of the guests were treated to a gourmet lunch and cocktails.

An afternoon packed full of driving experiences wrapped up the day for another successful charitable event brought to you by “Taste of Motorsports”.