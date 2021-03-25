2021 Mecum Glendale Records $42.3 Million in Sales with a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe achieving the top sale price of $2.7 million.



The 2021 Mecum Glendale Auction was held on March 18-20, achieved a sales total of 42.3 million in overall sales, a record-high for its Glendale, Arizona, auction.

This year’s sales result was 14% above Mecum’s initial auction in Glendale- itself being a record-setting event as the highest-grossing inaugural event in Mecum’s history.

The auction saw 829 vehicles offered, with 712 selling, producing a strong sell-through rate of 86%. Topping the sales was an award-winning vehicle, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe (Lot S122.1) with an original iconic L88 engine.

Here’s a look at the top ten 2021 Mecum Glendale auction results:

1. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe (Lot S122.1)

Sold for $2,695,000

Being the only Corvette L88 that has been finished in a Sunfire Yellow factory finish, this highly prized, multi-awarded, and exquisite 1967 L88 Coupe is exceedingly rare.

After a 10-year meticulous restoration, the L88 coupe’s engine and trim tag have both been affirmed as factory original to the car by Al Grenning’s Classic Car Affirmation Service.

Mark Donnally, a renowned Corvette Master Judge and esteemed 1967 expert inspected the corvette and confirmed the originality and authenticity of the example, which has earned numerous coveted Corvette honors.

At the Bloomington Gold 2018 L88 Explosion Display, it achieved Bloomington Gold Certification. The example has also achieved an NCRS Performance Verification and its prestigious Duntov Mark of Excellence Award.

At the 2018 Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, it was awarded the Celebrity Pick Award, Concours Gold, and Triple Diamond Certification. It became the only 1967 L88 with its original engine to achieve both the Triple Diamond and the Duntov awards.

2. 2016 Ferrari F12tdf (Lot S105)

Sold for $880,000

The 2016 Ferrari F12tdf sold displays a gorgeous Rosso Corsa finish matched with a red and black interior. The brake calipers have been painted in red behind 20-inch alloys with Pirelli P-Zero wheels.

The Penske previously owned example received almost $55,000 in options bringing the already prestigious car to a completely different level.

Carbon fiber has taken the place of standard material in the engine filter box cover, headlight and fog lamp enclosures, under-door covers, exterior trim, intakes, vents, and rear diffuser.

The seats are lined with Alcantara and the headliner and boot, while the rear shelf and bench trim are also finished in carbon fiber.

3. 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO (Lot S103)

Sold for $720,500

This 2011 Ferrari Classiche-certified example, that has only traveled 175 miles, is 1 of only 599 produced and 1 of only 125 exported to the U.S. market.

It is finished in traditional Rosso Corsa with Scuderia shields. Its interior is dressed in tan and black leather with sculpted carbon fiber and matte-finish alloy controls. The driver-focused interior is also equipped with the striking yellow 10,000 RPM tachometer, dual-zone climate control, 220 MPH speedometer, and Prancing Horse headrest emblems.

4. 2006 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo (Lot S109)

Sold for $605,000

With only 14 turbocharged versions produced, the 2006 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo is a rare supercar.

The 14 vehicles have been constructed over a space frame that was formed from 4,130 lightweight steel and honeycomb composite panels. The carbon fiber body panels show excellent fit and finish.

The S7 has a twin-turbocharged 7.0L all-aluminum V-8 engine that can generate 750HP. In total, the vehicle has only been driven 1,167 miles over the course of 14 years. A true, state-of-the-art, American supercar.

5. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 (Lot F123)

Sold for $495,000

One of only 1,580 produced, this 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was restored by the Porsche factory’s skilled craftsmen in Stuttgart. The bodywork has been presented in POR 908 Grand Prix White with blue accents.

In 1983 the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was exported to the United States by its third owner and has had only 5 owners in its lifetime. The example has been well documented since new and has been in the care of its current owner for the last 20 years.

Its previous owner includes 24 Hours of Le Mans class-winning driver Kevin Buckler, who also achieved four class wins at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

6. 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series (Lot S101)

Sold for $451,000

With only 132 examples ever produced, this 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series is truly one of the most exclusive Mercedes-Benz around. The example boasts of having been driven only 2,326 miles.

It is also equipped with a fully adjustable suspension, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires with lightweight polished AMG forged aluminum wheels, huge carbon-ceramic disc brakes completing the Black Series specification.

The interior features black Alcantara and leather with red accents. It is fitted with an AMG Performance steering wheel as well as heated bucket seats and tailored controls.

7. 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina (Lot S106)

Sold for $440,000

The 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina sold was the 4th of only 448 units produced. It features the optional Fiorano handling package which includes Brembo brake pads in red-painted brake calipers, larger-diameter rear sway bar, special front and rear springs and shocks, modified power steering ECU, as well as special alignment specifications.

Finished in the iconic Rosso Corsa which matches perfectly with the modular alloy wheels and the sharp beige Connolly leather interior.

8. 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster (Lot F104)

Sold for $440,000

Only 1,948 units of the Porsche 911 Speedster were produced, with this example being the 1,370th constructed. It is finished in Paint-to-Sample Signal Yellow non-metallic and was ordered with an additional $12,830 options.

The car features a 4.0L Flat 6-cylinder engine with a 6-speed GT Sports manual transmission, auto-blip function, black door pulls, and front axle lift system. The example records only 32 miles on its speedometer.

9. 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot S114)

Sold for $385,000

Despite the Boss 302 being intended for the Trans Am racing series, the 429 was conceived as the homologation platform for Ford’s impressive new NASCAR racing engine.

The result was a Mustang packed with the largest and most powerful Ford production engine created in its time.

This example is finished in Grabber Green matched with black interior. It records 57,884 mileage.

10. 2018 Mercedes-Benz G550 Brabus Edition (Lot S220)

Sold for $379,500

The example shows a mileage of 8,658 miles and is equipped with a Bi-turbo 4.0-L V-8 engine that can produce 842 HP and 590 lb-ft of torque.

Further information regarding the 2021 Mecum Glendale Auction Results can be found at Mecum Auctions.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]