Lamborghini Joins 2020 Modena Cento Ore

The 2020 Modena Cento Ore celebrated their twentieth edition this year with Automobil Lamborghini participating in this year’s event with two cars from the MUDETEC museum, the Jarama GTS, and the Countach 25th Anniversary.

The 2020 Modena Cento Ore is considered to be one of the most exciting events for classic car enthusiasts, and this year, they celebrated with a route running from Rome to Modena.

Modena Cento Ore 2020. Source: Canossa Events, YouTube

1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary and 1973 Lamborghini Jarama GTS

The 1990 Countach 25th Anniversary is extremely valuable historically, as it was the final one to leave the production lines. The example still has its original Argento Luna (metallic silver) paintwork matched with a grey interior.

The Countach was driven by a truly distinctive driver, multiple world champion in the Turismo category, a two-time champion of the 12 Hours of Sebring, and five-time victor of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Emanuele Pirro.

“I’d never driven a Countach before, and I fell in love with it. It is powerful with pure sensations, never filtered by electronic aids or even by common accessories such as power steering, and above all fast. Surprisingly, it is also comfortable, and although it has a fixed set-up, it certainly cannot be described as rigid. Being behind the wheel of a piece of motoring history was a memorable experience,” Emanuele Pirro.

Gerald Kahlke, the Head of Communication of Automobili Lamborgini was behind the wheel of the 1973 Jarama GTS. The car is a quick and luxurious vehicle, with natural leather interiors and finished in Tahiti Blue. It was regarded as the perfect grand tourer in the 70s, and in 2020, it will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

After 1,000 kilometers, alternating “special tests” on the routes of the most notable uphill races of the time (closed to traffic) and laps on three racetracks (Autodromo dell’Umbria in Magione, Mugello Circuit, and Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola), the two Lamborghinis completed the race in Modena in top shape, exhibiting exceptional reliability and safety.

[Source: Lamborghini]

