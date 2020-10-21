Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

2020 Modena Cento Ore

Lamborghini Joins 2020 Modena Cento Ore

The 2020 Modena Cento Ore celebrated their twentieth edition this year with Automobil Lamborghini participating in this year’s event with two cars from the MUDETEC museum, the Jarama GTS, and the Countach 25th  Anniversary. 

The 2020 Modena Cento Ore is considered to be one of the most exciting events for classic car enthusiasts, and this year, they celebrated with a route running from Rome to Modena. 

Modena Cento Ore 2020. Source: Canossa Events, YouTube
1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary and 1973 Lamborghini Jarama GTS
1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary and 1973 Lamborghini Jarama GTS

The 1990 Countach 25th Anniversary is extremely valuable historically, as it was the final one to leave the production lines. The example still has its original Argento Luna (metallic silver) paintwork matched with a grey interior.

The Countach was driven by a truly distinctive driver, multiple world champion in the Turismo category, a two-time champion of the 12 Hours of Sebring, and five-time victor of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Emanuele Pirro.

2020 Modena Cento Ore and 1990 Countach 25th Anniversary
2020 Modena Cento Ore driving with the 1990 Countach 25th Anniversary
Rome and the 1990 Countach 25th Anniversary
Car door opened

“I’d never driven a Countach before, and I fell in love with it. It is powerful with pure sensations, never filtered by electronic aids or even by common accessories such as power steering, and above all fast. Surprisingly, it is also comfortable, and although it has a fixed set-up, it certainly cannot be described as rigid. Being behind the wheel of a piece of motoring history was a memorable experience,” 

Emanuele Pirro.

Gerald Kahlke, the Head of Communication of Automobili Lamborgini was behind the wheel of the 1973 Jarama GTS. The car is a quick and luxurious vehicle, with natural leather interiors and finished in Tahiti Blue. It was regarded as the perfect grand tourer in the 70s, and in 2020, it will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. 

2020 Modena Cento Ore with 1973 Jarama GTS
2020 Modena Cento Ore with 1973 Jarama GTS stationary
1973 Jarama GTS driving
car outside building

After 1,000 kilometers, alternating “special tests” on the routes of the most notable uphill races of the time (closed to traffic) and laps on three racetracks (Autodromo dell’Umbria in Magione, Mugello Circuit, and Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola), the two Lamborghinis completed the race in Modena in top shape, exhibiting exceptional reliability and safety.   

[Source: Lamborghini]

