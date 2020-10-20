2020 London To Brighton Veteran Car Run Cancelled

The Royal Automobile Club has recently announced that the 2020 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run that was scheduled for November 1st, 2020 will be cancelled.

Since the Run started in 1947, it has never been interrupted, so the decision to cancel was a difficult one.

The organizers worked tirelessly with local authorities along the route to plan a Run which would be safe for the participants, staff, and spectators. However, respecting the Government’s efforts to manage the current increase in COVID-19 infections, this is no longer feasible.

For now, participants and supporters can look forward to the 125th Anniversary that will be held on November 7th, 2021.

