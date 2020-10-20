Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Home / Vintage Car Racing / 2020 London To Brighton Veteran Car Run Cancelled
2020 London to Brighton Veterans Car Run

2020 London To Brighton Veteran Car Run Cancelled

by

The Royal Automobile Club has recently announced that the 2020 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run that was scheduled for November 1st, 2020 will be cancelled.

Since the Run started in 1947, it has never been interrupted, so the decision to cancel was a difficult one.

The organizers worked tirelessly with local authorities along the route to plan a Run which would be safe for the participants, staff, and spectators. However, respecting the Government’s efforts to manage the current increase in COVID-19 infections, this is no longer feasible.

For now, participants and supporters can look forward to the 125th Anniversary that will be held on November 7th, 2021. 

Story Tags

allard Alpine Amelia Concours Art Riley aston martin Auctions Automobilia Bonhams Bugatti Car Profiles Classifieds Collectors db5 Driving Reports Editorial Events ferrari Gooding & Company Goodwood Highland 1000 jaguar jaguar xj13 lamborghini Lancia Le Mans london concour masters historic racing McLaren Mille Miglia Monterey Reunion Monterey Week Other Profiles Pebble Concours porsche porsche 550 spyder Race Profiles Rallies RM Auctions Sebring Videos Vintage Car Racing volkswagen Volvo

Sports Car Digest Archives

Recent Stories

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
%d bloggers like this: