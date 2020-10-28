2020 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Fall Auction Results

On October 22-24, 2020, Barrett-Jackson held their first in-person event since early 2020 at the Fall Auction that was held at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

The three-day event had a 100-percent No Reserve docket that had 442 vehicles which sold for more than $23.5 million. There was also around $634,000 proceeds from 349 pieces of automobilia, while the sale of three charity vehicles brought in $845,000. The total amount that the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction brought in for the three-day event was more than $24.9 million.

“We’re so thankful for the bidders, consignors and guests who joined us for our first in-person event since January. The feedback from our attendees was overwhelmingly positive. Our guests were sincerely appreciative of the efforts we took to put health and safety at the forefront during this auction. Working closely with the City of Scottsdale and officials from WestWorld, we demonstrated that we could host live events and maintain the highest standards of safety. We’re excited to carry this excitement into our January 2021 Scottsdale Auction.” Barrett-Jackson CEO and chairman Craig Jackson.

2020 Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction highlights

There were three private collections that were featured in the 202 Fall Auctions and they produced 27 world auction sales records which includes the top seller of the event, Lot#738, the 2018 Ford GT that was sold for $1.21 million.

World-champion rallycross driver Ken Block was present on Thursday to assist in auctioning off his 2016 Ford Focus RS RX with the proceeds going to Team Rubicon. This Ford Focus RS RX was sold for $200,000.

2016 Ford Focus RS RX

“It was such a joy to be back on that auction block and watch enthusiastic bidders light up when their dream car crossed the stage. We proved that it’s not only possible to produce a live event where guests feel safe, but that the collector car community remains vibrant and the market is resilient and healthy.” Barret-Jackson president Steve Davis

The top 3 vehicles sold included a 2018 Ford GT, a 2012 Lexus LFA and a 2005 Ford GT.

Lot 748: 2018 Ford GT

Sale Price: $1,210,000

In 1966, Ford dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans with their 1-2-3 finish and on its 50th anniversary, Ford decided it was time for the GT to be reborn.

The all-new Ford GT was a marvel in aerodynamics and was made as a racing car to command Le Mans upon its return, and it was also refined enough to become a true exotic supercar.

The exterior of the Ford GT was made from a complete carbon-fiber passenger shell, hood, doors, fenders, front splitter, front and rear fascia, rear diffuser, and underbody aero shields. It is completed with a Shadow Black paint finish with Alloy racing stripes.

For its interior, the Ford GT is equipped with an F-1 inspired steering wheel wrapped in ebony Alcantara leather. The steering wheel is also equipped with an integrated LED rev indicator. The Sparco carbon-fibre seats are in a fixed-position and has an alluring Dark Energy interior theme, finished with Alcantara bolsters.

There are also factory-installed, 6-point harness anchors for those who are thinking of having weekend track days in the future. The optional red racing harnesses from Sparco are also included both for the driver and passenger.

The Ford GT is powered by the 647hmp 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine that is mated to a 7-speed Getrag dual-clutch automatic transmission. The GT can go to 60mph in less than 3 seconds and has a top speed of more than 216mph.

This example sold only had done 856 actual miles, with all the factory recalls performed.

Lot 749: 2012 Lexus LFA

Sale Price: $440,000

The Lexus LFA was created and constructed as a true supercar. It is powered by a 553hp 4.8-liter V10 engine that revs from 600 to 9,000 rpms in under a second, with a 6-speed automated manual transaxle, and is capable of a top speed of more than 200mph.

The engine is completely hand-built and signed by the Takumi craftsmen from the Toyota Yamaha F1 program. It is meticulously engineered and is balanced with the LFA’s exceptional handling.

2012 Lexus LFA

The Lexus LFA has a hand-built carbon-fiber, aluminum, and titanium body. There were only 500 LFAs that were produced in Japan and this example is #425 and it is one of the only 178 that were allocated and sold in the United States.

The exterior of the Lexus LFA is finished in Obsidian Pearl matched with black/Camel interior with accents of Camel Yellow leather and Camel Yellow stitching.

2012 Lexus LFA

This example sold had a mileage of less than 1,100 miles.

Lot 725: 2005 Ford GT

Sale Price: $302,500

2005 Ford GT

This Ford GT is powered by a 5.4-liter DOHC 32-valve supercharged V8 engine with a 6-speed manual transmission. It is equipped with BBS forged wheels and has red-painted brake calipers at all four corners. The interior of the Ford GT comes with a McIntosh audio system. The GT only had done 806 actual miles.

The top 10 vehicles, all sold at No Reserve, at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction are as follows:

2018 Ford GT (Lot #748) – $1,210,000

2012 Lexus LFA (Lot #749) – $440,000

2005 Ford GT (Lot #725) – $302,500

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Coupe (Lot #763.1) – $286,000

2017? Dodge Viper ACR (Lot #757) – $229,900

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Custom Coupe (Lot #753) – $214,500

1970 Plymouth HEMI ’Cuda (Lot #740) – $209,000

2016 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Race Car (Lot #726) – $198,000

2020 Jeep Gladiator Custom Demon Rubicon (Lot #760) – $198,000

1968 Pontiac Firebird Custom Coupe (Lot #698) – $187,000

1959 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible (Lot #771) – $187,000

For complete auction results, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

