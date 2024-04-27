1974 Indy 500: Dyed-In-The-Wool

On Sunday, May 26th, 1974, Johnny Rutherford won the 58th running of the Indianapolis 500-mile automobile race before a crowd estimated at 275,000 spectators at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.

Piloting an Offenhauser-powered McLaren M16C/D chassis for Team McLaren, the 36-year-old victor from Fort Worth, Texas took the checkered flag in 3 hours, 9 minutes 10.060 seconds at an average speed of 156.589 mph—a full 22.32 seconds ahead of the All-American Racers Eagle 74-Offenhauser of 1968 winner Bobby Unser, who was the only other driver to complete the full 500-mile distance.