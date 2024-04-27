1974 Indy 500: Dyed-In-The-Wool

On Sunday, May 26th, 1974, Johnny Rutherford won the 58th running of the Indianapolis 500-mile automobile race before a crowd estimated at 275,000 spectators at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.
Piloting an Offenhauser-powered McLaren M16C/D chassis for Team McLaren, the 36-year-old victor from Fort Worth, Texas took the checkered flag in 3 hours, 9 minutes 10.060 seconds at an average speed of 156.589 mph—a full 22.32 seconds ahead of the All-American Racers Eagle 74-Offenhauser of 1968 winner Bobby Unser, who was the only other driver to complete the full 500-mile distance.
Become a Member & Get Ad-Free Access To This Article (& About 6,000+ More)
Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. Our membership removes most ads, lets you enjoy unlimited access to all our premium content, and offers you awesome discounts on partner products. Enjoy our premium content.
Become a member today!
Already a Member?