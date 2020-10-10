Gooding & Company Offers Sensational 1970s Exotics in Geared Online Auction

During October 26th-30th, Gooding & Company will be hosting its second Geared Online auction, where a collection of staggering exotic European sports cars will be offered. The remarkable automobiles that will be offered were all manufactured through the 1970s and features avant-garde designs and advanced engineering of the period. There will be an assortment of prestigious marques that will be represented in the auction, including Alpine, Lamborghini, Lancia, and Porsche, with some models that are not often offered at public auctions in the US.

Three vehicles that are highlights of the auction are the 1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 ‘Periscopica’, 1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale and the 1970 Alpine A110 1600S Group 4.

1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 ‘Periscopica’

Estimate: $900,000 – $1,100,000

The Lamborghini Countach LP400 ‘Periscopica’ was one of Marcello Gandini’s brainchild, and defined many precepts of the mid-engine exotic car. The LP400 Countach was the successor of another legend, the Miura P400, and its prototype was unveiled during the 1973 Geneva Auto Show, with production starting the following year. The Countach features origami-like bodywork, scissor doors, a periscope-style rearview mirror, and is powered by a four-liter V12. The original Countach was the ultimate Italian supercar during the 1970s.

Only 158 Countach LP400 ‘Periscopicas’ were made, and chassis 1120064, still in its original Blu Metallizzato livery, is one of only two examples that were sold in Saudi Arabia back in 1975. This early production Countach was subsequently owned by collectors in Germany and Italy before it was finally added to the collection of its US owner. It is very rare to see the LP400 offered on the open market, so this example with matching-numbers engine, provides an exciting possibility for any astute collector.

1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale

Estimate: $350,000 – $450,000

The Lancia Stratos was created to win and dominate the World Rally Championship. With its spectacular Bertone bodywork, Dino V-6 engine, and purpose-built chassis, it was not surprising that the Stratos took the racing scene by storm, winning three consecutive championship titles.

1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale. Photo by Brian Henniker

This HF Stradale, chassis 001599, is a road-worthy version of the famed rally car and was completed at Bertone’s Grugliasco works in 1975. This example was finished in Dark Blue and was then delivered to a customer in Milan. It was exported to Japan in the late 1970s, made its way to California in the early 1980s, until it was acquired by its current owner in San Francisco. During the first decade of its current ownership, it was driven occasionally before it was stored in the early 1990s.

Currently, chassis 001599 is offered in as-found, unrestored condition, and is offered to the public for the first time.

1970 Alpine A110 1600S Group 4

Estimate: $180,000 – $240,000

An Alpine A110 was the first winner of the World Rally Championship in 1973. It was first introduced in 1962 as an innovative French sports car and underwent huge developments over the next decade. There were numerous variants of A110 that were constructed, with this example being one of the most desirable, a highly evolved 1600 VB model, where only 800 were produced between 1969 to 1972.

1970 Alpine A110 1600S Group 4 . Photo by Brian Henniker

This A110 example has had a long and well-documented racing career. Since 1970, it has campaigned in more than 150 events. Throughout the early 1970s, Michel Bessac drove this Alpine. When Bessac re-acquired the car in 1990, he gave the A110 another racing career as a historic racer. It was professionally restored to accurate Group 4 specifications and has participated in the exclusive Tour Auto Optic in 2011 and 2012. It also competed in the Gstaad Classic and Rallye Neige et Glace.

Gooding & Company’s online-only auction series offers a variety of reserve and no reserve lots and provides an impressive line up of automotive brilliance that will satisfy every level of collector.

Gooding & Company will be housing all vehicles and automobiles that will be included in the online auction in one accessible location. They will offer on-site inspections for those interested to bid as well as connect with the available lots on behalf of the buyers and sellers.

More information on how to consign for the upcoming sales can be found at Gooding & Company.

[Source: Gooding & Company]

