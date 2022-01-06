1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 Sold By Sackey & Co. For $1,700,000

Sackey & Co. recently sold a 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 at an impressive $1,700,000 (plus buyer’s fee) through their Online Supercar Auctions platform.

This Miura had a number of things going for it like a really low mileage of only 9,846 miles from new, the gorgeous Bleu Miura finish, and its interesting history, amongst other things.

The example, with chassis number 3249 and engine number 1540 is the 104th Miura produced, so it is one of the highly coveted early production models, a 0.9mm chassis ‘Lightweight’ example. Production on the Miura was completed at Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese factory on December 1, 1967.

1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 sold by Sackey & Co.

After it was completed 3249 was shipped to the USA to concessionaire Lamborghini West dealership at 964 S. La Brea Ave. in Los Angeles which was owned by Bob Estes. It was then delivered to Briggs Cunningham as the Miura was intended as a gift to his wife, Laura. Soon after delivery, the car was repainted Pearl White and was given a white leather interior to match.

Originally, the Miura had California registered plates with the number WAX 914, it was then later personalized to bear BSC LLC.

In February 1969, Road Test magazine featured the Miura in a three-page story which was eventually reprinted in Brooklands Books Lamborghini Cars 1970-1975 which was compiled by R.M. Clark.

Eventually, the Miura was kept amongst the other incredible examples in the collection of the renowned Cunningham Automotive Museum located in Orange County, CA. Two postcards were made bearing the image of the Miura with one of them sharing the picture with a Cunningham Bugatti Type 41 Royale. In 1988, the Cunningham collection sold the Miura.

The Cunningham Miura P400 was also mentioned in other publications including the Complete Book of Lamborghini (1988) by Pete Lyons and the Auto Editors of Consumer Guide, The Great Book of Sports Cars (1988) by the Auto Editors of Consumer Guide, and the Lamborghini (1991) by the Auto Editors of Consumer Guide.

It was also under the custody of an enthusiast owner who was based in Colorado. Eventually, it was purchased by the recent consigner in 2014 with a mileage of 15,445 km. In 2015-2016, marque specialist Bobileff Motorcar in California was tapped to do a full restoration on the example. It was during the Bobileff Restoration that the example was given its original Bleu Miura exterior, with the interior also upholstered in Blue and Senape leather. The restoration cost just short of $300,000 USD.

After it was restored the Miura bagged the Best Finish Miura at the 2016 Concorso Italiano in Monterey, CA. It was also able to bag the Best in Show award at the 2021 Festival Italiano IV by NJ Cars & Caffe.

It is very rare to find a Miura with the perfect combination of numbers-matching status, low-mileage, gorgeous livery, fully restored state, with an impressive history to match.

