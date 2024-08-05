1967 Ferrari 330 GTS

Soon after the Ferrari 330 GTC’s unveiling at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, Ferrari introduced a companion Spider variant: the 330 GTS. The GTC and GTS were built on the same tubular chassis, which was very similar to that of the contemporary 275 GTB. In fact, all three cars featured the same mechanical layout, incorporating a fully independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and a five-speed, rear-mounted transaxle with torque-tube driveshaft. The GTC and GTS were equipped with Ferrari’s magnificent four-liter, two-cam V-12, which delivered a genuine 300 bhp at 6,600 rpm and an impressive torque curve. Designed and built by Pininfarina, the 330 GTS was the epitome of mid-sixties GT styling. The harmonious, understated design was a successful update of the popular 275 GTS, incorporating a new frontal treatment inspired by the 500 Superfast, Ferrari’s most exclusive gran turismo.

As would be expected of a $15,000 Italian thoroughbred, the 330 GTS was built to the highest standards by old-world craftsmen. The cockpit was beautifully finished with bucket seats trimmed in Connolly leather, a wood-rimmed, three-spoke steering wheel, and an attractive wood-veneer fascia with the full complement of Veglia instruments. When Road & Track tested the 330 GTS in August 1968, they found that the new model offered a healthy improvement in all-out performance when compared to the 275 GTS. Although it did not accelerate quite as fast as the 275 GTS/4 NART Spider (their test car was one of two alloy-bodied examples), it reached a higher top speed, had better low-end torque, and was more refined. The editors were so impressed with the new Ferrari that they encouraged readers to “go ahead, give yourself a treat, buy one.”

Completed in 1967 and finished in Rosso Cina (China Red) with black leather upholstery, this 330 GTS, chassis 10703, was delivered through US distributor Luigi Chinetti Motors to its first owner, Emil Martini Jr., of New Jersey.

Car Highlights

A Rare and Exclusive Open Ferrari; One of Only 99 Examples Built

Originally Delivered to the US with Known Provenance from New

Striking Appearance in Black with Green Upholstery and Borrani Wire Wheels

Retains Matching-Numbers Engine and Features Optional Air-Conditioning

Recent Service by Rod Drew’s Francorchamps of America Inc.

Offered with Tool Roll, Records, and Massini Report

Technical Specs

3,967 CC SOHC Tipo 209/66 V-12 Engine

Three Weber 40 DCZ6 Carburetors

300 BHP at 6,600 RPM

5-Speed Manual Transaxle

4-Wheel Ventilated Girling Disc Brakes

4-Wheel Independent-Wishbone Suspension with Coil Springs and Shock Absorbers

Ownership trail

President of the Bergen Brunswig Corporation, one of the country’s largest pharmaceutical distributors, Mr. Martini was an avid Ferrari enthusiast who owned several desirable models, including a 365 GTB/4 Daytona and a Dino 246 GTS. He kept this 330 GTS until 1974, when it was sold to his brother, Robert, then living in Hillsdale, New Jersey. A photograph of 10703 is featured on Robert Martini’s profile page in the 1975–1976 Ferrari Owners Club membership roster.

In 1976, Robert Martini sold the Ferrari to FAF Motorcars in Tucker, Georgia, which paid $11,923 for the car, and noted that it featured air-conditioning – a rare and desirable option for the 330 GTS. Later that year, the car was sold to James L. Shuman of Atlanta, who displayed it that June at the FCA Southeast Regional Meeting in Pine Isle, Georgia. The Ferrari remained in the Atlanta area until the late 1980s, when it was sold to Carlo Perego’s Auto Avenir SA in Switzerland. In the early 1990s, Mr. Perego sold 10703 to Kamel Braik, a banker in Geneva, and from there, the car passed to Claude De Marche of Lausanne.

In 1994, the Ferrari returned to the US when East Coast collector Peter Hosmer acquired it. At the time of his acquisition, the Ferrari was well-kept, still finished in red, and reportedly showing just over 20,000 original miles. Remarkably, the 330 GTS remained in Mr. Hosmer’s care for over 20 years. During that time, it was refinished in its current color scheme of black with green leather upholstery – a handsome combination perfectly suited to the Pininfarina design.

Since joining a prominent Southern California collection in early 2018, this Ferrari has benefited from thorough detailing and professional maintenance, including recent services carried out by Rod Drew’s renowned Francorchamps of America Inc. Invoices for this work, and other cosmetic and mechanical attention overseen by Beverly Hills Hi Line Inc., are included in the car’s ample documentation file.

Offered with a tool roll, service records, correspondence, and a history report produced by Marcel Massini, 10703 is sure to impress the discerning Ferrari collector. Refined and elegant, this 330 GTS is the ideal mid-century open sports car – perfectly suited for a variety of events, from prestigious Concours to the most selective tours.

Limited Production

Classic twelve-cylinder Ferraris with open coachwork, disc brakes, and the refined torque-tube driveline are a rare breed, comprised solely of the 330 GTS, 365 GTS, 275 GTS/4 NART Spider, and 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider. The combined total production of these models is just over 250 individual cars.

Without a doubt, the 330 GTS is among the most sought-after sports cars of the 1960s; fast, beautiful, and rare, these Ferraris embody the finest qualities of classic Italian sports cars. The car presented here is a truly outstanding example, one worthy of serious consideration.

Now Available

Above content © 2024 Gooding & Co, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee