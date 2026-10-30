1966 Lamborghini 400 GT Turns 60: The V12 Grand Tourer That Shaped the Brand

Lamborghini is marking the 60th anniversary of the 400 GT, the V12-powered grand tourer introduced at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show that helped establish the Italian manufacturer’s reputation for combining performance with long-distance comfort. Unveiled in March 1966, the 400 GT evolved the company’s first production model, the 350 GT, with a larger engine, improved refinement and a more practical 2+2 configuration.

The anniversary, recognized by Lamborghini on October 21, 2026, highlights a model that helped expand the young manufacturer’s international presence. Its combination of performance, craftsmanship and passenger accommodation established an important direction for Lamborghini’s subsequent grand tourers.

Lamborghini 400 GT Engine and Performance

The 400 GT featured a 3,929 cc, 60-degree V12 producing 320 CV and 374 Nm (276 lb-ft) of torque at 4,500 rpm. Equipped with six Weber 40 DCOE twin-throat carburetors and double overhead camshafts per cylinder bank, the engine was paired with a five-speed manual transmission developed and manufactured in-house by Lamborghini.

The V12 traced its origins to Giotto Bizzarrini’s design for the 350 GTV, subsequently adapted for production by Paolo Stanzani. Lamborghini also developed its own differential and revised the rear suspension with stiffer springs and dampers to accommodate the additional weight of the steel body and rear seats.

From the 350 GT to Lamborghini’s First True 2+2

Building on the Carrozzeria Touring-designed 350 GT, the 400 GT adopted a roofline raised by 64 mm, creating additional headroom and seating for two rear passengers. A larger luggage compartment further improved its suitability for extended journeys.

Exterior revisions included four round headlights, a smaller rear window and a redesigned boot lid. Inside, Lamborghini introduced revised trim and a new dashboard with an anti-glare instrument binnacle, improving comfort without substantially changing the original GT’s proportions.

International Recognition and Coachbuilt Variants

The 400 GT helped Lamborghini reach customers beyond Europe, with Japan receiving the model in 1968. Its contemporary reputation was reinforced by Road & Track, which described the car in 1966 as “the best GT we’ve ever tried.”

Two distinctive coachbuilt interpretations also appeared in 1966: the Neri & Bonacini 400 GT Monza and Carrozzeria Touring’s Flying Star II shooting brake. The model later gained a connection to music history when a red 400 GT was photographed near the Beatles’ final public rooftop performance in London on January 30, 1969, although claims that Paul McCartney owned the car remain unverified.

Lamborghini 400 GT Preservation and Heritage

Lamborghini Polo Storico continues to support surviving 400 GTs through historical research, restoration and certification. In 2019, the department restored an example to its original Blu Notte exterior and Senape interior, while a 1968 400 GT 2+2 appeared at The I.C.E. St. Moritz in 2024 alongside a Jarama GTS.

Why It Matters

The 400 GT demonstrated that Lamborghini could develop its original V12 formula into a more practical four-seat grand tourer without abandoning performance or distinctive styling. Sixty years later, its engineering, limited-production-era coachbuilt derivatives and continuing preservation make it an important part of Lamborghini’s early history.

Key Facts

Specification Details Introduction March 1966, Geneva Motor Show Engine 3,929 cc, 60° V12 Power 320 CV Torque 374 Nm (276 lb-ft) at 4,500 rpm Bore × stroke 82 × 62 mm Valvetrain DOHC, 2 valves per cylinder Carburetion Six Weber 40 DCOE twin-throat Transmission 5-speed manual Seating 2+2 Roofline increase 64 mm Coachbuilt variants 400 GT Monza, Flying Star II

Above contents © 2026 Lamborghini Automobili S.p.A., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁