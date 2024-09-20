1954 Arnolt-Bristol – The Design Brilliance of Franco Scaglione

The 1950s was one of the most prolific periods of automobile design. Aircraft technology developed during the war, aerodynamics, and new engine technology were influencing automobile designs all over the world. In addition to the growing technology, communication between countries also expanded as new ventures and fledgling start-up companies combined American performance pioneers with Italian coachbuilders and British manufacturers. A decade before Shelby American built their first Cobra, Franco Scaglione, Bertone, Bristol, and an unlikely American industrialist built one of the most beautiful roadsters ever conceived.

One of the earliest Anglo-American mergers of international motoring, Arnolt-Bristol was the brainchild of Stanley “Wacky” Arnolt, an innovative American enthusiast, industrialist and businessman who leveraged his US-based MG distributorship with Italian coachbuilder Bertone to build 200 special bodies for the MG TD chassis, creating the MG Arnolt. With sales slowing on the MG concept and plans for an Arnolt-Aston thwarted by Aston Martin, the team shifted their interests with Bertone to develop a shortened 404 Bristol chassis, powered by a 2.0 liter Bristol inline-6. A key element to the success of this new venture was the gorgeous hand-formed roadster body penned by aerodynamicist/designer Franco Scaglione, who also penned the Bertone B.A.T. cars among numerous important cars from this prolific period. Scaglione, a native of Italy and well-versed in fashion design brought his use of fabric and drapery to the fluid forms and sensual undulations of his organic forms. Highly influenced by aquatic themes and skilled in aerodynamics, Scaglione excelled as a master of sculptural drama with body designs that seemed to always be in motion.