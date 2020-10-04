1932 Fowler ‘B6’ Super Lion Headlines ‘Golden Age of Motoring’ Sale

Bonhams Golden Age of Motoring Sale, ‘1886 to 1939’, will be held on October 30th and will feature some of the finest and rarest veteran, vintage, and post-vintage vehicles. One of the main highlights of the event is the rare 1930s ‘showman’s road locomotive’ from the final days of steam.

There were only four showman’s road locomotives that agricultural engineers Fowler made for the West Country Showman Troupe Alderton and Rowland. One of the four is the 1932 Fowler ‘B6’ Super Lion, also known as ‘The Lion’ powered the popular fairground ride of the time, the ‘Super Noah’s Ark.’ It is currently valued at £800,000-1,200,000.

1932 Fowler ‘B6’ Super Lion

The Fowler’s quartet, according to Sidney Harrison of Burrell, the leading manufacturer of machines, was one of the most sophisticated showman’s road locomotive that was constructed.

The intricately designed locomotive has been restored and is in regular use, appearing frequently at steam rallies where it continues to bring joy and excitement to the crowds as it did in the 1930s. The Lion will certainly grab everyone’s attention when it arrives at the Bonhams saleroom in New Bond Street.

“This is the first time we have offered one of these magnificent machines for sale and we are delighted to have been entrusted with this very special vehicle. We are looking forward to the Lion putting on quite a show,” Bonhams Motor Cars UK Head of Department, Tim Schofield

More familiar names like the Bentley, Lagonda, Bugatti, Vauxhall, and Panhard-Levassor, will also be showing at the Golden Age Motoring Sale.

1929 Bugatti Type 40 Grand Sports Open Tourer

Estimated Value: £270,000-330,000

Out of the 830 Grand Sports that were produced, there are now fewer than 200 of these examples to have survived. The Bugatti Type 40 was produced during the peak of Bugatti’s Grand Prix success. Although the Type 40 is the smaller and more inexpensive version of the Grand Bugatti, it still offers exceptional handling, braking, and performance, with the ability to reach top speeds of 75mph. This example is offered by the family of Anthony Clark and has been under their care since 1957.

1929 Bugatti Type 40 Grand Sports Open Tourer

1924 Vauxhall 30-98 OE Velox Tourer

Estimated Value: £250,000-300,000

Arguably one of the finest British sporting Vintage car, the 30-98 was a force to be reckoned with. The first model outperformed Bentleys as it set a new record at the Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb. The later OE versions which enjoyed success at the Brooklands motor circuit. This example is powered by a 110bhpp 4.2-liter engines, in its original bodied example, fully matching numbers, and has had the same owner since 1968.

1924 Vauxhall 30-98 OE Velox Tourer

1903 Thornycroft 20hp 4-cylinder Double Phaeton

Estimated Value: £340,000-360,000

This rare, surviving motor car from British manufacturer, Thornycroft was owned by one of its founders, Tom Thornycroft up until 1957.

1903 Thornycroft 20hp 4-cylinder Double Phaeton

This elegant and awe-inspiring Edwardian motor car had been kept in great condition by the owners, with the second owner buying it back from the third, and the fourth and current owner has been in possession of this beauty for more than 30 years. It has gone through a ‘nut and bolt restoration’ by its owner and it is offered in concours condition. The Thornycroft has completed all the London to Brighton Veteran Car Runs that it has joined, having carried six people on many occasions.

All lots will be at Bonhams New Bond Street the whole day on Thursday, October 29th, and Friday, October 30th from 9am. Viewing in person is by appointment only.

Bonhams Golden Age of Motoring Sale will be a traditional live auction that will be held on Friday, October 30th. There will be an auctioneer at the rostrum and only a limited number of bidders in the Bonhams New Bond Street saleroom will be permitted.

More details of this auction may be found at Bonhams.

[Source: Bonhams]

