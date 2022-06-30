1932 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL Wins “Best Of Show” At 66th Annual Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

A gorgeous 100-point, 1932 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL was recently crowned “Best of Show” at the recently concluded 66th annual Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance which was held at Crystal Springs Golf Course.

The event highlighted automotive design and engineering excellence with more than 200 beloved vintage and classic cars and motorcycles.

Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance Chairman Glen Egan shared, “This year’s Concours showcased perhaps the most eclectic mix of cars that we have ever offered our guests. This presentation demonstrated truly exceptional and distinctive design combined with precedent-setting engineering. The 1932 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL is a perfect example of those characteristics and great selection for our most coveted honor.”

Best of Show 1932 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL, Photos by KimballStock

The ‘Best of Show’-winning 1932 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL was picked by an esteemed panel of judges from the international collector car world. Owners Lorenzo and Susan Nannini of Colma, California shared that it is also one of only six known examples in existence. “This award is especially significant for us, as it follows a meticulous two-year restoration. “We are deeply honored that Hillsborough judges selected this magnificent Chrysler, given the stunning cars that were on display,” Mr. Nannini shared.

Event highlights included a salute to historic Route 66. There were also special displays that celebrated the 75th anniversary of Ferrari as well as the 60th anniversary of Shelby American. There was a total of 20 “Automobiles of Distinction” classes that were judged, featuring a wide array of hot rods, muscle cars, exemplary imports, and motorcycles.

Supercars Display, Photos by KimballStock

Starting with the very popular Kick-Off party on Friday, that featured special guest Jay Ward from Pixar Animation Studios Creative Director of Franchise. On Saturday, there was the Hillsborough Tour d’Elegance where 80 gorgeous collector cars drove through the beautiful Bay Area back roads and scenic vistas as they were led by police escort. The weekend ended with a big bang with the much-awaited Concours.

The event was made possible by their partnership with the Town of Hillsborough and the Hillsborough Concours Foundation, an all-volunteer group with organizes annual event as they raise proceeds for AbilityPath, The Guardsmen, and the Hillsborough Schools Foundation.

Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance title sponsors include Franklin Templeton Investments and Fiduciary Trust International, Kerns Fine Jewelry, and the Putnam Automotive Group. Other sponsors include Hagerty, Lucid Motors, Bonhams, CourseCo Inc., The Candy Store, and Highway One Classic Automobiles.

Shot of Concours Field, Photos by KimballStock