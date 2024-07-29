1914 Sunbeam Tourist Trophy Race Car

Ahead of its time

In the world of early 20th-century racing, the 1914 Sunbeam Tourist Trophy (TT) stands as a testament to innovation and engineering prowess. The Sunbeam Motor Car Company had already catapulted into the forefront of automotive racing under the brilliant and ambitious chief designer, Louis Coatalen. The Sunbeam racing team achieved remarkable success at venues like Brooklands and, in 1912, the marque secured the first three positions in the Coupe de l’Auto. At the 1912 French Grand Prix, Sunbeam claimed 3rd, 4th, and 5th places, competing against cars with significantly larger engine capacities. These victories marked the first continental triumph for a British manufacturer in a decade, solidifying Sunbeam’s status as the premier British motor racing team.

Peugeot’s DOHC 16V engine

However, the story of the all-important 1914 Sunbeam TT really begins with the 1913 Coupe de l’Auto race, where Peugeot’s groundbreaking engine design left an indelible mark on the history of the automobile. In the race, Peugeot’s L3 dominated, clinching 1st Place, while Sunbeam secured a respectable 3rd position. Peugeot’s dominance was undoubtedly due to their revolutionary four-cylinder engine, featuring dual overhead camshafts with four valves per cylinder. This configuration allowed for superior airflow and combustion, giving Peugeot a significant advantage in terms of power, efficiency, and rev limit over its competitors, ushering in the era of the modern high-performance engine.

Despite Sunbeam’s reputation as a prestigious high-quality British marque, Louis Coatalen knew that to remain competitive, changes were necessary. He, along with other English manufacturers, recognized the potential of the Peugeot engine and sought to understand the secrets behind its success. Determined to elevate Sunbeam’s racing capabilities, Coatalen acquired a 1913 Coupe de l’Auto Peugeot, carefully disassembled it, measured its components, and studied the design. His new engine design featured enhancements such as increased displacement to 3.3 litres, which delivered a substantial 85 hp.

Enter the 1914 Isle of Man

Sunbeam’s goal was to assemble a team of four cars for the world-famous 1914 Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (TT) race. Held on June 10th and 11th, this event covered a grueling 600 miles and posed a rigorous test of endurance and engineering prowess. Sunbeam utilized Dario Resta, Sir Algernon Guinness, and Kenelm Lee Guinness, later of KLG spark plugs, as drivers.

On the race’s first day, 22 cars started, but only 13 finished, including Dario Resta, due to a broken big-end bolt. However, KL Guinness finished 1st followed by Sir Algernon just three minutes behind his brother. On the second day, by the tenth lap, only eight cars remained, but both Guinness brothers maintained their lead. Unfortunately, a broken lubrication pipe compromised Sir Algernon’s 2nd Place position, forcing him to retire just three laps from the finish. Despite this setback, KL Guinness secured a commanding victory, crossing the finish line nearly 20 minutes ahead of his closest competitors.

Sunbeam not only won the Tourist Trophy, achieving an average speed of 56.44 mph but also earned the Henry Edmunds Trophy for the fastest mountain climbs. This triumphant performance brought Sunbeam racing back to the forefront and set the stage for a promising future.

1914 French GP

Shortly after the 1914 Isle of Man TT, three Sunbeam TT chassis were fitted with four 1/2-litre engines for the 1914 French Grand Prix, where Dario Resta placed 5th among stiff competition from Mercedes and Peugeot. The outbreak of WWI abruptly halted European racing. Two of the French GP Sunbeams were shipped to America, competing in prestigious races, including the 1915 Indianapolis 500. All of the Sunbeams were subsequently returned, dismantled, and stored at the Wolverhampton Sunbeam factory until after the Great War when the factory rebuilt the Tourist Trophy cars utilizing new chassis and sold them as sporting cars for the road.

Provenence

This 1914 Sunbeam TT was acquired from the factory by Matthew Wills, an heir to the Wills tobacco fortune, in June 1921 and subsequently registered as ‘DA 5852,’ which it retains today. After passing through several hands and being converted to a two-seater coupe, Sunbeam expert and renowned author Anthony Heal recognized the historical significance of this car and acquired it around 1940. Remaining inactive until 1949, it was purchased by C.R. Abbott, who meticulously restored the Sunbeam to its original Tourist Trophy specifications.

Car Highlights

One of Three Remaining Works-Entered Tourist Trophy-Winning Cars

Incredibly Advanced, Early Twin Overhead Camshaft Engine

Highly Competitive; 1st Overall in the 1954 and 1963 VSCC Pomeroy Trophy

Exceptional Provenance Including Stanley and “Gentleman” Jack Sears and Sunbeam Authority Anthony Heal

A Fixture of Two of the Leading UK Collections for the Past 74 Years and Never Before Offered for Public Sale

Technical Specs

3,295 CC DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Engine

Claudel-Hobson Carburetor

85 HP at 3,200 RPM

4-Speed Manual Gearbox

2-Wheel Rear Mechanical Drum Brakes with Internal Expanding Shoes

Front Solid Axle with Semi-Elliptical Leaf Springs and Houdaille Friction Dampers

Rear Live Axle with Semi-Elliptical Leaf Springs and Houdaille Friction Dampers

In the 1950s, Stanley Sears, who was assembling one of the pre-eminent early car collections, acquired the vehicle, becoming instrumental in both its preservation and the continuation of its racing heritage. A pioneer collector of veteran and vintage cars, Stanley Sears not only cherished the Sunbeam but actively raced it, achieving notable successes such as winning the Edwardian Class at Prescott in 1951 and securing 3rd Place in the 1952 VSCC Silverstone Itala Trophy race, competing against formidable opponents like a GP Bugatti and a 10 1/2-liter Delage. In subsequent years, Stanley continued to showcase the Sunbeam’s performance, earning podium finishes at events such as Prescott and the Pomeroy Trophy contest.

Stanley’s son, Jack Sears, was becoming an accomplished race car driver and joined his father in vintage car racing in 1951 at VSCC Silverstone, where he began his journey with the Sunbeam TT. Jack’s illustrious career spanned various forms of motorsports, including rallies, sprints, and circuit racing. His remarkable achievements include an overall victory in the 1954 VSCC Pomeroy, a testament to both his exceptional driving skills and the enduring capabilities of the 1914 Sunbeam TT in competitive settings. He later repeated this victory in the 1963 VSCC Pomeroy, further solidifying his legacy in vintage racing circles.

In 1969, Stanley Sears sold the Sunbeam TT to the consignor, who once again restored it. The car continued to compete, achieving fastest Edwardian at VSCC Silverstone in 1986, adding to its rich racing pedigree.

Over the years, the Sunbeam TT has garnered significant attention in automotive circles. It was featured in the June 1914 issue of The Motor in an article titled “The Design of the Sunbeam T.T. Racing Car” by Louis Coatalen. More recently, Cyril Posthumus described it as “pure genius” in the May 1987 issue of Classics and Sportscars in his article “Track Test: Back to the Future.” The car is accompanied by an original program and scoring cards from the Isle of Man TT Races of June 1914, alongside an extensive file of service records, correspondence, restoration notes, and comprehensive photographic records of the restoration process, including archival photos of the vehicle.

This 1914 Sunbeam TT, painted in the traditional British Racing Green, has been a fixture in top car collections in the UK for the past 74 years. Its illustrious history spans from 1914 to the present day, where it has consistently showcased exceptional performance on the racetrack. Today, fewer than 100 genuine pre-1918 racing cars are still in existence, with only eight featuring the classic “Ernest-Henry” twin-cam design. Among these, just three 1914 Sunbeam TTs survive, making this model exceedingly rare and a highly coveted collector’s item. Its historical significance is further enhanced by its association with Louis Coatalen, a pioneering figure in developing high-performance racing cars and engines.

