Ferrari Trio to Shine at the 2020 Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance

Ferrari and car enthusiasts alike will be rewarded at this year’s Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance (23rd-26th September 2020) with the presence of a trio of historically significant Ferrari’s. One of the Ferrari’s, the 166MM, could possibly be the most important car in the marque’s illustrious history.

The Ferrari 166MM that will be present at Blenheim Palace had not one, but two major victories during the year of 1949, and was a major influence in propelling Ferrari to the top of the sports car wish list.

In April of 1949, Ferrari scored 1-2 victories at the Mille Miglia, with the works-entered chassis 0008M coming in first in the hands of Clemente Biondetti and Ettore Salane. This was followed by Bonetto, although 28 minutes behind. The average speed for the race was 82.2 mph.

The Mille Miglia victory was then followed two months later with a win at the Le Mans 24 Hours. Lord Selsdon and Luigi Chinetti took the Ferrari 166 MM to victory with a lead of 15 km from Louveau in the Delage D6S-3L.

Winning two such prestigious races makes the 166 MM unique in being the only car to have won both distinguished events in the same year. A more detailed review of the 166 MM can be found here.

The Ferrari 166MM will be joined by a 1948 166 Inter Coupe, chassis number 0015S- another historic early Ferrari.

This Touring-bodied beauty was displayed at the 1949 Geneva Salon and retains its original jewel-like 1995cc V12 engine.

Completing the historic Ferrari line-up will be a 1952 Vignale-bodied 212/225 Export that boasts significant period competition history.

In addition to historic Ferrari’s, the latest Ferrari models will be showcased during Salon Privé Week. In particular, the all-new Ferrari Roma will be on display, boasting a mid-mounted 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 engine that delivers over 600bhp.

Salon Privé Director David Bagley said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome the most famous name in automotive history to Blenheim Palace. Few marques inspire the sort of devotion that Ferrari does, and the cars that we’ll have on show – from the earliest racers to the very latest road cars – are sure to quicken the pulse of any enthusiast.”

For more information about the event please visit the website: https://www. salonpriveconcours.com

