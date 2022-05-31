Win an Original 1968 Shelby GT500 KR

Although every generation of Mustangs has its devotees, most classic car enthusiasts would tell you that the first generation is still the one to beat. With unmistakable lines, aggressive profiles, and performance that could put nearly all contemporaries to shame, first-gen Mustangs helped usher in the muscle car movement, instantly earning them a rock-solid spot in American automotive history.

There are more than a few notable first-gen Mustang cars, including the Shelby GT350 and GT500—but today, we’re taking a closer look at one particular GT500 KR that’s currently being raffled off to one lucky winner by The Cobra Experience. Below, we’ll explain exactly what makes this car so desirable—and how you can put yourself in the running to win it.

The Origin of the Shelby GT500 KR

Once Carrol Shelby retired from racing, it wasn’t long before he turned his attention to producing limited-production cars. In 1965, he gave us the first Cobra—the original Mustang GT350, which boasted a 289 cubic inch 4.7L Windsor K-Code V8 engine and 4-barrel Holley carbs.

Then, in 1967, we got the first Mustang GT500. The GT350’s Windsor engine was swapped out for a 428 cubic inch 7.0L Police Interceptor V8, and the center of gravity was lowered—creating a car that was even faster than it looked. But the best was yet to come.

One year later, Shelby unveiled the GT500 KR (King of the Road). It was an audacious name for a car whose niche was by that time becoming increasingly competitive, but it’s also hard to argue that the car didn’t earn its title.

Key Shelby GT500 KR Specs & Details

The 1968 GT500 KR featured a 428 cubic inch Cobra Jet V8 engine, which is widely recognized as one of the best ever made. On paper, it only put out 335 HP—20 less than the Police Interceptor V8 from the GT500—but in reality, the stock model of the KR offered closer to 435 HP, with 440 lb-ft of torque to boot.

That kind of insane power demanded a striking appearance, which Ford delivered with aplomb. Two mean-looking intake scoops gave this Mustang an aggressive, sporty edge, and delivered air to the ravenous 735 CFM four-barrel Holley carb under the hood.

Optional side-stripe paint with GT500 KR lettering and a candy-apple red color scheme so delicious you might be tempted to try taking a bite out of it allowed this car to be one of the best-looking vehicles of its era (or any other, as far as we’re concerned). And luckily, the model currently up for grabs via The Cobra Experience comes with both of those details.

The lucky winner of this beast also gets a 3-speed automatic transmission, a supple leather interior in classic black, and almost no rust to deal with. That’s because the car has had only two previous owners, has never left Northern California, and has been stored safely in a garage when not being driven. It’s also been completely restored—leaving it in immaculate shape for a 53-year-old car, and making it quite possibly the best remaining example of the 933 Ford originally produced.

How to Win the 1968 Shelby GT500 KR

There’s only one thing you have to do if you want a shot at winning this incredible Shelby Cobra: make a donation to The Cobra Experience. As soon as you do, they’ll enter your name in a draw, which will take place on June 4th, 2022. The contest remains open until 1:00 PM PDT (just 45 minutes before the winner is chosen).

About The Cobra Experience

Donations go towards a cause any classic car enthusiast can get behind. The Cobra Experience is dedicated to promoting and preserving cars made by Shelby American while educating the public and the newest generation of auto enthusiasts about their legacy and that of Carrol Shelby himself. The Cobra Experience is also a 501(c)3 not-for-profit society with a physical museum located in Martinez, CA.

The entire facility is operated by volunteers. It features original Cobras, Shelby Mustangs, Daytona Coupes, GT40s, King Cobras, Sunbeam Tigers, and more. There’s even a Lotus that Carrol Shelby raced in the 1950s. Separate exhibits show off individual engines, steering wheels, and other components that helped make these cars into the icons they are.

A Bonus for Our Readers

We’ve teamed up with The Cobra Experience to give you a better shot at winning the car of your dreams. From now until the time the contest closes, you can get bonus entries with the purchase of any ticket option by following the link in the banner below. It’s a great way to increase your odds without having anything more than you normally would.

Bonus entries are 1/3rd of your original donation. For example, the $25 tier would normally get you 10 tickets, but when you go through us, you’ll get 13. A purchase at the top tier of $2000, however, would give you an extra 780 tickets—bringing you up from 2600 to nearly 3400.

If the banner’s not working for you, you can also make your donation here. And since The Cobra Experience is a 503(c) nonprofit organization, anything you donate is 100% deductible as a tax write-off. You’ll get a receipt along with your confirmation email.

Support a charity preserving legendary American muscle cars while claiming it on your taxes and giving yourself a shot at winning one of the most iconic cars ever made? Sounds like a good deal to us.