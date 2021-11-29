Williams Racing F1 Team Founder, Sir Frank Williams, Dies Aged 79

Sir Frank Williams CBE, the Williams Formula 1 team founder and Formula 1’s longest-serving Team Principal has died at the age of 79.

Williams released a statement following the news of Sir Williams’ death saying, “It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.”

“After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.”

“Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family’s wishes for privacy at this time.”

One of the sport’s greatest inspirations with a legacy that will live on forever. Rest in peace, Sir Frank Williams 💙 pic.twitter.com/IsbAKWz0uW — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 28, 2021

In 1977, Sir Williams founded the Williams Formula 1 team and under his guidance and expertise, it went on to win 117 race victories in total, dominating the track in the 1980s and 1990s. They recorded their first grand prix win in 1979 and went on to even win seven drivers’ titles and nine constructors’ championships.

In 1986, he sustained a spinal cord injury in a car crash that left him unable to walk. In 2012, he decided to reduce his F1 responsibilities as he stepped down from the Williams board. His daughter Claire soon took over as a family representative. She was also appointed Deputy Team Principal although Sir Williams kept his title as Team Principal.

In 2019, Sir Williams celebrated 50 years as a Formula 1 team boss, having had experience leading two F1 teams in his tenure. Early in the year, the Williams Family sold the team to investment firm Dorilton Capital.

Since the news broke out, friends and colleagues in motor sport paid their tributes to Sir Frank Williams and the legacy he left behind.