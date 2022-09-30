Classic Car Capital
Ferrari 250 GTO screenshot from © Robbert Alblas YouTube
Ferrari
VIDEO: On Board the Ferrari 250 GTO

Join Nicky Pastorelli as he drives around the Zandvoort Circuit in the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO.

Reggie
Reggie is an automotive freelance writer, financial advisor, and a frustrated relationship guru. She is a slave to 2 dogs, a Boston Terrier and a Shih Tzu. To destress, she likes to create flowers from recycled ribbons and paper and read manga, fantasy, and horror novels.
